All-devouring Whale: Homecoming announces July 2025 release in Japan with PV and visual

The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming donghua, also known as Kun Tun Tianxia Zhi Zhang Men Guilai, is set to premiere in Japan in July 2025 on Fuji TV and Bilibili anime's B8station timeslot. The official website and X handle for B8station unveiled a visual and promotional video on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to confirm this news.
However, no information about the Japanese dub cast has been revealed yet. Notably, the All-devouring Whale: Homecoming serves as a Chinese animation series (donghua), which started streaming on Bilibili on May 1, 2025. More information about the show's Japanese release is expected to be revealed in the near future.
All-devouring Whale: Homecoming donghua set to release on Japanese screens in July 2025
On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the official website and X handle for B8station, an anime timeslot by Fuji TV and Bilibili, unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual for the All-devouring Whale: Homecoming series.
According to the announcement, the donghua will be released on Fuji TV's B8station slot (Thursdays, 1:15 AM JST) sometime in July 2025. An exact release date will be revealed in the future. Furthermore, the details concerning the series' Japanese dub cast will be announced later.
The teaser promotional video features Liu Fengmang demonstrating impressive skills against a giant snake and a fish. The short video also captures the series' captivating animation and teases the narrative. Likewise, the teaser visual depicts Liu Fengmang and Fan Lingxiao against an illustration of a giant fish.
The original Chinese dub cast for the All-devouring Whale: Homecoming donghua includes Shujun Lv as Liu Fengman, Chong Chong as Liansu Bai, Zirui Ge as Ling Gu, Shuiren Hei as Zhi Bai, Nian Gui as Taidi Juan, Sibai as Bai She, Zhi An as Tengwan Yao, and others.
Mo is credited as the original creator, while Zhang Lu directs the series at Big Firebird Culture Studio, and Dong Qizheng is listed as the series composer. The donghua has been slated for 12 episodes.
A brief synopsis of All-devouring Whale: Homecoming (Kun Tun Tianxia Zhi Zhang Men Guilai)
Based on Mo's original story, the donghua centers around Fan Lingxiao, a genius spirit pet master, who gets devoured by his own pet spirit, Kun. After waking up, Fan Lingxiao discovers that he has been reincarnated into the body of a young man named Liu Fengman.
Moreover, he finds himself imprisoned in the White Mansion. Fan Lingxiao's sect, Lingxiao Pavilion, is also in shambles. So, to find out the truth about Spirit Kun's unnatural behavior and to revive his fallen sect, Fan Lingxiao embarks on an adventure with Gu Ling, Yue Tong, Cheng Xi, and his existing spirit pets.
