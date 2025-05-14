One Piece opens official social media accounts for Tony Tony Chopper

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 saw mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece franchise officially announce the opening of new social media accounts centered on Tony Tony Chopper. Shared via the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, an X and Instagram account were each opened as a part of the project, each sharing the same handle of “choppers_op.”

The new project is officially titled “CHOPPER’s,” and will follow the fan-favorite character and his adventures of living in the real world. His real-world adventures will see him visit various places and perform various daily-life activities. These will then be made into manga-style illustrations and sketches, which will be posed to the two new social media accounts and the franchise’s official TikTok account.

The One Piece Base website also opened up a specific section for the new CHOPPER’s project, calling it “a new brand themed on Chopper.” The brand promises to “deliver Chopper’s daily life and his trips to various places after he escapes from the pirate world. Several illustrations have already been shared, including a key visual featuring the brand's logo and a sketch-like version of Chopper sitting down.

Other illustrations see him exploring the real world as the brand promises. This includes Chopper walking along a train, rolling out dough to make food, and taking and editing pictures of himself on a cellphone. While the new social media accounts have only posted the key visual, the other illustrations are on the aforementioned new website. It is expected that additional illustrations and artworks will start being posted to the new social media accounts soon.

As of this article’s writing, it’s unclear if the CHOPPER’s brand will expand to other social media platforms beyond those mentioned above. One of the most likely would be TikTok, with the brand currently set to appear on the mainline One Piece franchise account rather than its own. Fans can expect to learn more of the brand’s intentions and offerings in the coming weeks and months as its launch period gets underway.

While there are many beloved characters in Oda’s franchise, Chopper was likely chosen due to his mascot-like status for the series. In addition to being a fan-favorite character, his merchandise sales also consistently rank as some of the franchise’s highest. In turn, fans can expect merchandise themed around the new brand to eventually be released.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today. However, the series is progressing through its Final Saga, and is expected to end sometime in the next few years. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation of the series began in October 1999. Netflix is both producing a live-action adaptation of the manga, and an anime readaptation of the manga in partnership with Wit Studio.

