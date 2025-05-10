A forgotten Chopper form may explain Gaban's ability to hurt One Piece's Holy Knights

In the recent One Piece chapters set in Elbaf, Scopper Gaban of the Roger Pirates showcases a groundbreaking haki technique, merging advanced observation and armament haki simultaneously. This fusion enables him to detect and exploit the weakness in an opponent's otherwise invulnerable regeneration, revealing a new frontier in haki's potential.

Ad

While Luffy, Zoro, and other Straw Hats have progressed significantly, Scopper's display suggests he was ahead of his time. His battle with the Holy Knights hints that Oda may have been foreshadowing this evolution of haki since early in the series, further enriching the lore and depth of the world.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The foundations of Haki fusion in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rayleigh once explained that haki manifests in "colors" that individuals naturally gravitate toward based on their talents. Just as an artist might combine primary colors to create new ones, Scopper appears to have discovered how to blend different forms of haki to create something entirely new.

The manga panels clearly show Scopper immediately detecting the presence of giants and Straw Hats upon arriving at Elbaf's shore—an application of advanced observation haki that goes beyond mere presence detection to something akin to radar functionality.

Ad

What makes Scopper's technique truly revolutionary is not just using two types of haki simultaneously, which is something seen before, but rather fusing them into a singular new ability. When facing the Holy Knight Sommers, Scopper demonstrates the ability to "see" the weak point in his regeneration ability.

This parallels Chopper's "Brain Point" technique, where he analyzes and identifies an opponent's weakness using "Scope." The vital difference is that Scopper not only detects the weakness but also infuses his armament haki with this precise observational data, creating what could be called "targeted disinfecting armament."

Ad

Also Read: One Piece episode 1128 teases this Straw Hat's Observation Haki (& it's not Usopp)

The Zoro connection

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

This fusion by Scopper bears striking similarities to Zoro's breakthrough moment against Mr. 1 in Alabasta, where he first learned to "hear the breath of all things." That experience allowed Zoro to cut steel by perceiving the "nothing" within it, suggesting Oda has been laying groundwork for this concept since early in the series.

Ad

Scopper takes this concept further by not just perceiving the weakness but actively targeting it with precision-guided armament haki. Additionally, the panels showing Scopper declaring "SCOPE!" while targeting Sommers visually reinforce the connection to Chopper's diagnostic abilities.

Both use observation techniques to identify vulnerabilities, but Scopper elevates this to a combat application that nullifies regenerative abilities—something particularly valuable against opponents like the Holy Knights, who seem otherwise invulnerable.

Also Read: Shamrock's sword is powered by a Devil Fruit in One Piece (but it may not have "eaten" one)

Ad

The limitations and implications

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Scopper's mastery, the manga hints at significant limitations to this technique. The text notes that fusing advanced forms of haki places enormous strain on the user's stamina, explaining why, despite his incredible skill, the older Scopper couldn't completely defeat Sommers.

This aligns with how Oda typically balances powerful abilities in One Piece; exceptional power comes with proportional drawbacks. Meanwhile, the implications for future battles are profound. If haki can indeed be fused in this manner, it opens new possibilities for how characters might overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Ad

Could Luffy combine his advanced conqueror's haki with observation to predict and counter specific devil fruit awakenings? Would Zoro fuse his armament with observation to cut supposedly indestructible materials? All this remains to be seen.

Also Read: Is Shiki's Devil Fruit canon in One Piece? Explained

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scopper Gaban's haki fusion marks a major evolution in One Piece’s power system, deepening established mechanics rather than adding new ones. By showcasing how Roger’s crew pushed the limits of haki decades ago, Oda maintains narrative consistency while enabling meaningful power progression.

This simultaneous fusion of advanced observation and armament haki—not just parallel use—suggests a refined mastery that could be pivotal in upcoming battles. As the story nears its climax, such advanced techniques may become crucial against overwhelming foes like Imu and the Gorosei, positioning haki fusion as the next key advancement in the series’ combat hierarchy.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More