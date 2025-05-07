Is Shiki's Devil Fruit canon in One Piece? Explained

The expanding universe of One Piece, through both its manga chapters and film, often blurs the line between canonical events and supplementary material. The legendary pirate Shiki the Golden Lion and his mysterious powers fuel ongoing debate among fans, especially around the question: Is Shiki's Devil Fruit canon?

Despite its main appearance in the non-canonical film Strong World, Shiki’s Devil Fruit, the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi, is indeed canon. Eiichiro Oda confirmed its legitimacy and showcased Shiki in the canonical Chapter 0, reinforcing the fruit’s place in the official lore.

Oda’s approach to managing the One Piece franchise blends film and manga elements while preserving unique aspects for each medium, allowing crossover without compromising narrative independence.

Why Shiki's Devil Fruit is canon to One Piece, explained

Shiki (Image via Toei Animation)

So, Is Shiki's Devil Fruit canon? In SBS Volume 109, Eiichiro Oda addressed the canonicity of Shiki and his Devil Fruit, the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi. Oda clarified that while most movie stories aren't canon to avoid making them essential viewing, Strong World is an exception since he personally created its story and used Shiki, a character who already existed in the One Piece lore.

He revealed that although Shiki originally didn’t have a Devil Fruit, the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi was created specifically for the movie. Oda had previously avoided introducing such powers to maintain the pirate manga’s thematic tone, but used it for cinematic purposes.

Crucially, Oda acknowledged that Shiki has since "returned to the original story," making the fruit canon despite its movie origin. Shiki appears in the canonical Chapter 0, which depicts key historical events, including his escape from Impel Down—where he uses the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi’s powers to levitate after severing his legs.

This appearance confirms both Shiki’s role as a historical figure and the canonicity of his Devil Fruit powers within the One Piece universe. Though Strong World itself isn’t canon, the character and his levitation ability are fully integrated into the main storyline.

Could Shiki's Devil Fruit appear in the mainline series? Explored

Shiki (Image via Toei Animation)

The Fuwa Fuwa no Mi remains a canonical Devil Fruit but its depiction within the main manga series continues to be ambiguous. The Fuwa Fuwa no Mi exists within the One Piece world but its return faces several obstacles. Shiki’s current status—whether alive or dead—is unknown following his defeat in Strong World, which is non-canonical.

Since no official update has been given post-time skip, it’s possible he died off-screen, which would mean the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi has reincarnated elsewhere. Oda has expressed a clear reluctance to include characters who can fly freely, feeling such powers clash with the pirate theme of the series.

He admitted to "sealing away" the concept of the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi until Strong World provided a suitable context. This suggests he may prefer to keep such abilities rare or absent in the main narrative.

Should the Devil Fruit return it would probably manifest through a new character who acquired it following Shiki's presumed demise. Oda can bring the power back into the story through a new character while maintaining consistency with the story's tone and themes instead of directly reinserting Shiki into the plot.

Conclusion

Shiki (Image via Toei Animation)

The Fuwa Fuwa no Mi serves as a perfect illustration of how One Piece's multiple media formats interact to create a complex canon. The animated films explore unique concepts and characters outside the main continuity but some elements cross over to enhance Oda's world.

The Fuwa Fuwa no Mi reveals how additional material beyond the main narrative can enhance the One Piece universe and expand our perception of its creative potential.

