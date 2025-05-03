A villainous One Piece group will rescue Doflamingo from Impel Down (but not the Cross Guild)

In One Piece, the villain Donquixote Doflamingo has been held captive at Impel Down since the Dressrosa arc, leading fans to speculate about his eventual return. While many imagine dramatic escapes or rescues by the Cross Guild, a darker possibility looms: a strategic extraction by the Holy Knights under orders from Gorosei member Figarland Garling.

This theory suggests the World Government may be repurposing Doflamingo—a fallen Celestial Dragon—to serve its interests once more, aligning with his twisted ambitions and deep connections to the ruling elite. His return could reshape power dynamics at the story’s highest levels.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece hints at Doflamingo’s secret connection to the Holy Knights

The storyline includes multiple clues that suggest a significant relationship between Doflamingo and the Holy Knights. Following the Marineford War, in chapter 581, Doflamingo receives orders to take down fellow Warlord Gecko Moria. When questioned whether Fleet Admiral Sengoku ordered the hit, Doflamingo cryptically responded, "No... Someone higher up!"

This mysterious authority figure is likely based in Mariejois, home to the Celestial Dragons and the Five Elders. Further evidence surfaces in chapter 906, where Doflamingo mentions that Chief Warden Magellan was specifically assigned as his personal guard—not just to prevent him from escaping, but notably to "prevent World Government assassins from being sent to silence him."

This peculiar statement reveals that certain factions within the World Government see Doflamingo as a liability, while others view him as an asset worth protecting. The most compelling clue appeared in chapter 1114, during a conversation between Doflamingo and Magellan.

When discussing potential global flooding, Doflamingo sarcastically suggests "evacuating somewhere high up"—an unmistakable reference to Mariejois. This casual mention of the Holy Land indicates that Doflamingo still considers himself connected to the powers that reside there.

Doflamingo’s escape linked to Holy Knights and the Abyss Mark

The key to understanding Doflamingo's potential escape lies in a seemingly innocuous detail from episode 430. During Luffy's Impel Down breakout, a guard is briefly shown holding playing cards featuring a distinctive skull design resembling a Joker—Doflamingo's underground alias. This subtle foreshadowing hints that Doflamingo has already positioned his pawns within Impel Down's staff.

However, the most telling evidence comes from a recent revelation involving mysterious pentagrams connected to the Holy Knights. These summoning circles allow individuals bearing the "Abyss Mark" to travel instantaneously between locations.

The newspaper headline "Doflamingo Disappears?!" alongside an image showing a pentagram in his empty cell points toward this supernatural method as his escape route. Doflamingo's childhood as a Celestial Dragon likely exposed him to stories of the Holy Knights and their commander, Figarland Garling. Much like how Luffy idolized Shanks, young Doflamingo may have aspired to join their ranks.

Despite being rejected when he attempted to reclaim his Celestial Dragon status years later, Doflamingo discovered Mariejois' "National Treasure"—leverage he could have used to secure an Abyss Mark, granting him access to the Holy Knights' transportation network.

Conclusion

As One Piece enters its final saga, Doflamingo’s return through the Holy Knights would add narrative depth by highlighting their power, reviving a fan-favorite villain, and further exposing World Government corruption. Instead of a conventional escape, his cell may be found mysteriously empty—marked only by a pentagram—suggesting a covert recruitment.

This twist repositions Doflamingo not as a fugitive but as a weapon of the elite. The former king of Dressrosa, once a disgraced Celestial Dragon, could now fulfill his childhood dream of rising to the top—though in a far darker role than he ever envisioned.

