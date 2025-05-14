Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel confirms July 2025 release date

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 saw the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel television anime series officially announce its Japanese release date of Sunday, July 6, 2025. This information was confirmed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime and manga franchise. The series previously confirmed its release time and other Japanese premiere info.

However, the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel anime didn’t reveal any new promotional material or other information was revealed alongside the release date news. Fans can likewise expect additional information on the series to be shared prior to its premiere, such as its theme song information, any new characters and cast members, and more.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel yet to confirm theme songs, new characters, and more

With this latest information, fans now know the full Japanese release information for the premiere of the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 sequel series. The series will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on TBS and its affiliate channels. The series will air new episodes every Sunday at this time starting with the anime’s premiere on July 6. Domestic streaming information has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

Likewise, the sequel television anime series’ international streaming information has yet to be confirmed. However, given that Crunchyroll previously streamed the second season weekly as it aired in Japan, the sequel is expected to also be streamed internationally on the platform. Additional information such as the sequel’s theme songs, any new cast members or characters, and more has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing.

It’s likewise a safe bet that fans will hear more news regarding the season 2 sequel anime series prior to its Japanese premiere. The above information and more should be revealed, including key visuals and promotional videos. While no major staff changes have been rumored, these should also be announced prior to the anime’s premiere if any are taking place.

The second season premiered in Japan in January 2025. Crunchyroll also produced an English dub for the series in addition to streaming its original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The season’s opening theme song “L’oN” was performed by Masayoshi Oishi, and the ending theme song “With a Wish” was performed by Akari Kito. A notable staff change from the first season was Yohei Fuki replacing first season director Masaomi Ando at Lerche studios.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Iro and illustrator Aida’s original manga series of the same name published under the conjoined name AidaIro. Their manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly GFantasy magazine in June 2014, where it is still ongoing today. 117 of the manga’s 125 currently released chapters have been compiled into 23 book volumes, all of which are either officially available or scheduled for release in English.

