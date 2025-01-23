10 best anime to watch if you like Ace of Diamond

Ace of Diamond has long been regarded as one of the best sports anime. Centered around high school baseball, it captures the competitive spirit of the game along with themes of personal growth and teamwork.

Ace of Diamond revolves around Eijun Sawamura, an energetic Southpaw pitcher who joins his high school's prestigious baseball program with dreams of leading them to nationals. Eijun's journey is about facing rivals, building friendships, and striving to become Seido's ace pitcher.

Fan of Ace of Diamond and looking for similar anime that brings together sports, slice-of-life, comedy, and coming-of-age elements, this list has you covered. Ranging from baseball and cycling to basketball and boxing, here are 10 anime recommendations worth checking out.

10 best anime for fans of Ace of Diamond

1. Major

Major (Image via Studio Hibari)

For Ace of Diamond fans, Major is mandatory viewing. Chronicling the life of Gorō Honda from childhood to adulthood, this beloved series outlines his entire baseball journey as he strives to surpass his father’s legacy.

Not only does Major showcase Gorō’s evolution from pitcher to batter across six seasons, but it also highlights his struggles, relationships, and the essence of his burning spirit. Complete with striking matches and emotional highs and lows, Major is quintessential sports storytelling.

Viewers who want stirring baseball action supplemented by impactful life lessons, look no further.

2. Big Windup!

Big Windup! (Image via A-1 Pictures)

An underrated gem that matches the spirit of Ace of Diamond, Big Windup! focuses on Ren Mihashi—an insecure, timid pitcher lacking confidence due to being bullied at his previous school.

Transferring to Nishiura High School, he finally gets another baseball chance after meeting the team’s kind-hearted catcher. What seems like a familiar underdog tale ultimately transforms into a thoughtful exploration of self-belief, friendship, and social anxiety.

By turns humorous and poignant, Big Windup! excels in making you truly invest in the endearing lead’s journey toward self-improvement. For meaningful character depth with your sports struggle, this show delivers in spades.

3. Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Arguably the fan-favorite contemporary sports anime, Haikyuu!! revolves around Shōyō Hinata’s goal to become a great volleyball player, inspired by The Little Giant, despite his short height.

Alongside his talented, intense, and initially arrogant partner Tobio Kageyama, Hinata enters intense competitions, forms lasting bonds, and grows into his own. With its electrifying matches, fully realized player dynamics, and inspirational premise, Haikyuu!! checked all the boxes to become a modern sports juggernaut.

Blending high-stakes drama with moving camaraderie and personal journeys, this exhilarating show undeniably shares Ace of Diamond’s emotional spirit and competitive fire.

4. Cross Game

Cross Game (Image via SynergySP)

At its core, Cross Game is a touching story of loss and grief, as athletically gifted Kō Kitamura builds strong relationships with the Azuma family—and in particular, a girl named Wakaba. After her tragic passing, Kō honors her memory by pursuing her dream of seeing him pitch in national championships.

A beautifully nostalgic take on adolescent friendships evolving into a first romance, Cross Game incorporates deeper themes into its sports framework. With warm tones, natural character growth, and sentimental story beats, this classic anime has earned its reputation as one of the medium’s most affecting dramas.

5. Kuroko no Basket

Kuroko no Basket (Image via Production I.G)

For fans seeking sports anime like Ace of Diamond fans, look no further than Kuroko no Basket.

It centers on Tetsuya Kuroko who, despite his lack of presence on the court, joins Seirin High School’s basketball team, using his selfless play and psychologically-based “Misdirection” technique to empower his flashy ace teammate Taiga Kagami.

Boasting stylish animation, superpowered special moves, and nail-biting games against genius-level opponents, Kuroko no Basket turns basketball into a thrilling spectacle. Pairing sports theatrics with a moving narrative about trust and teamwork, this electric anime delivers powerful drama and motivating messages.

6. Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Yowamushi Pedal has cemented itself among top-tier sports anime by transforming professional cycling into an engaging coming-of-age story.

Protagonist Sakamichi Onoda is an otaku whose extraordinary stamina, developed from biking long distances to Akihabara, fuels his newfound passion for cycling when he joins his school’s team.

Detailing Onoda’s inspiring rise in competitive cycling alongside memorable rivals and teammates, Yowamushi Pedal packs adrenaline-filled races with plenty of humor and heart. As a rare treat that combines geeky comedy with a motivating athletic journey, this uplifting anime is perfect for Ace of Diamond fans.

7. Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo (Image via Madhouse)

A bonafide sports manga/anime legend, Hajime no Ippo chronicles young Ippo Makunouchi’s foray into amateur boxing after being saved from bullies by boxer Mamoru Takamura.

Initially starting boxing to strengthen his self-confidence, Ippo discovers impressive talent and passion for the sport on his path to becoming the Japanese featherweight champion.

With its masterfully filmed boxing choreography, funny gags, and timeless coming-of-age tale, Hajime no Ippo remains unmatched as the quintessential boxing anime. Portraying title matches with palpable intensity while retaining genuine heart throughout Ippo’s journey, this series is mandatory viewing for all sports fans.

8. All Out!!

All Out!! (Image via Madhouse/TMS Entertainment)

All Out!! offers a fun, fresh sports premise by pitting rugby rookie Kenji Gion against shy but determined Sumiaki Iwashimizu during their high school club’s intense practices. Despite their differences, the two form a symbiotic bond to strengthen each other’s weaknesses and contribute to the team.

Highlighting growth, trust, and mutual understanding between conflicting personalities, All Out!! delivers impactful sports storytelling amidst thrillingly animated rugby matches.

Incorporating comedy and personal drama seamlessly into its sports framework much like Ace of Diamond, this hidden gem is easy to enjoy and get invested in.

9. One Outs

One Outs (Image via Madhouse)

An unorthodox but gripping entry, One Outs follows elite pitcher Tōa Tokuchi as he signs an extraordinary contract with the struggling Lycaons baseball team—receiving ¥5,000,000 for every out he pitches, but losing ¥50,000,000 for every point scored against his team.

A stellar athlete but also a cunning psychological mastermind, Tōa employs brilliant tactics to lead his team to victory against powerful opponents. Blending high-stakes sports competition with mind games and gambling thriller elements, One Outs is a tense, cerebral take on baseball.

10. Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk ( image via Toei Animation)

As one of the most influential sports manga/anime ever, Slam Dunk plays an integral role in Japanese basketball’s growing popularity. It stars reckless delinquent Hanamichi Sakuragi, who enters Shōhoku High School and joins its basketball team to win the heart of his crush.

Over time, however, he develops a genuine passion for the sport and strives to improve himself. With its inspiring story, immensely likable characters, jaw-dropping match visuals, and the perfect blend of humor and hype, Slam Dunk remains unmatched as a funny, engrossing, and motivational sports anime.

For the full rollercoaster of youth, competition, friendship, and romance, Slam Dunk is essential viewing for fans of Ace of Diamond.

Conclusion

Centering around the competitive high school sport of baseball, Ace of Diamond delivers an enthralling mix of sports drama, motivating journeys of growth, and resonant friendships/rivalries—establishing itself as a quintessential sports anime.

For fans seeking more series capturing those same exhilarating sporting moments supplemented by impactful coming-of-age stories, the anime here undeniably fits the bill. So check out these recommendations as they’ll motivate people to strive toward dreams and victories.

