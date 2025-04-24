Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan could be the keystone for Boruto's ultimate technique

While fans were already left intrigued by the numerous applications of Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko, the manga's latest chapter introduced them to Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume.

The two abilities have very different functions. However, given their cosmic natures, there is a chance that the two abilities can be combined to form an ultimate technique.

While one ability uses the Earth's rotation and orbit, the other acts similarly to a black hole. So, how can the two abilities be combined?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Sarada's Ohirume can assist Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko

Mitsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As Boruto: Two Blue Vortex readers must have noticed by now, all three members of Team 7 were somehow related to Earth, Sun, and Moon. While Mitsuki dubbed Boruto his "sun," the protagonist's strongest ability was related to the Earth.

Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan had a sun-like pattern and used gravitational pull. Lastly, Mitsuki's name partly meant "moon," which could be a hint at him attaining a power related to that in the future.

Thus, it seems evident that the manga creators must be planning something huge with their team-up. While Mitsuki has yet to attain his power, considering Boruto and Sarada's jutsu, there are numerous ways through which they can be used together to improve their jutsu's effectiveness. The question is, how?

Sarada Uchiha using Ohirume in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The most common theory amongst the fanbase is that Sarada Uchiha uses her black spheres' gravitational pull to make the Rasengan Uzuhiko faster and stronger. However, the ability has only been shown to be capable of pulling a target toward itself. Until Sarada can inflict the forces of gravity on an individual, such a theory needs additional factors to come to fruition.

Another angle to this combination could be to see how gravity can affect Earth's rotation. According to scientists, gravity from the Moon and Sun causes Earth's axial tilt, oblateness, and its rotation to slow down. Additionally, it's the Sun's gravity that keeps Earth in its orbit, causing its revolution.

Rasengan Uzuhiko in use (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, with Sarada's Ohirume, she could worsen the effects of Rasengan Uzuhiko on the target by increasing the effects of Earth's axial tilt, oblateness, and revolution, effectively becoming the keystone for Boruto's ultimate technique.

Additionally, Ohirume's gravitational pull could also help Sarada in stopping the effects of Rasengan Uzuhiko without contacting the target. As fans must remember, while Boruto can stop Rasengan Uzuhiko, he needs to touch the target for the same. However, with Ohirume's gravitational pull, Sarada could bypass this requirement, helping the duo stop and resume Uzuhiko at will from a distance.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, even if none of the above theories come to fruition, there is the most obvious combination of the two jutsu. Sarada can hold their target at a place using Ohirume, while Boruto uses this time to charge up Rasengan Uzuhiko.

That said, considering Ohirume's firepower, it seems counterproductive to use the jutsu only to hold a person in place. So, the duo could use this combination in special situations when Sarada does not have enough chakra to explode her target, but only hold them. At such moments, this Ohirume-Uzuhiko combination could prove deadly.

