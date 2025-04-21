Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan may have foreshadowed her future relationship with Boruto

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 was released on April 21, 2025. The installment focused on the reveal of Sarada's recently awakened Mangekyou Sharingan. The Uchiha child used this ability to defeat Ryu utterly, but this victory came at the cost of Yodo's life. Surprisingly, the inspiration behind the ninjutsu of Sarada's doujutsu might link her to the protagonist in an unexpected way.

Ad

The ninjutsu that Sarada used, Ohirume, might be based on the Shinto deity Ohirume-no-Muchi. The deity's name directly translates to 'wife of the sun,' as Ohirume was the wife of the Sun God. Throughout the series, the protagonist has been represented as the Sun, which means Sarada and Boruto might be destined to end up together in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring the inspiration behind Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan that might tie her fate with the protagonist

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, titled Mangekyou Sharingan, commenced with a brief flashback to Sarada's memories, where she was reminded of her inspiration to become the Hokage. She also went through her love for the protagonist and claimed to have stopped holding back her power because her friends how needed someone strong beside them.

Ad

The installment returned to the present, where Sarada lifted herself and Ryu into the sky. As she kept talking about her past, Ryu tried to attack her. However, she stopped Ryu by contracting him into a sphere through a ninjutsu called the Mangekyou Sharinagan Oruhime. This ninjutsu reduced Ryu into a small sphere, ultimately killing them and resulting in the extraction of a Thorn Soul Bulb.

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The 'Ohirume' ninjustu technique was Sarada's second ability associated with the Mangekyou Sharingan, which the fandom had already expected to arrive. Moreover, this ability might have a similar inspiration to the predecessors of Sarada, i.e., Sasuke and Itachi.

Ad

Ohirume is the Sun Goddess in Japanese mythology, also referred to as the Amaterasu Oukami. Amaterasu, as some fans might also remember, was the ninjutsu technique, fires that cannot be extinguished until they incinerate their opponents, associated with the Mangekyou Sharingan of Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha.

The protagonist as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan ninjutsu also took inspiration from the same goddess. Moreover, this inspiration might also showcase what her future might look like. The Amaterasu Oukami, also referred to as the Ohirume-no-Muchi, was a virgin goddess. However, according to one myth, she was the consort of the Sun God.

Ad

Since the start of Boruto Naruto Next Generations, the protagonist has been signified as a 'Sun' by Mitsuki. While the series is yet to reveal the reason behind Mitsuki's reasoning, this term might tie the red knots of Sarada and Boruto, hinting that the two might be destined to end up together, just like the Sun Goddess and Sun God of Japanese mythology.

Analysis and final thoughts

The claim of the Sun Goddess being the Sun God's consort is only supported by a single myth, meaning fans should take this theory with a huge grain of salt. Moreover, as details matter, Sarada might not become the protagonist's wife.

Ad

A consort is a royal term used for a woman who becomes affiliated with a high-ranking person as his partner. So, the protagonist might be involved in polygamy in the future. However, to be on the safe side, readers should take this article only as a form of entertainment.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More