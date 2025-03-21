One Uchiha's ability could be an inspiration behind Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto (& it's not Sasuke's)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 was released on March 19, 2025. The chapter finally debuted Sarada Uchiha using her Mangekyou Sharingan powers since awakening. Her powers temporarily sealed away Ryu's Iron Sand, hinting that her powers might be an improvised version of a fan-favorite Uchiha who was known for his overpowered battle IQ.

Itachi Uchiha possessed the Totsuka Sword and Sake Jar, which helped him seal anything he desired. Similar to him, Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan might be the simpler version of the Totsuka accessories, giving her the ability to seal away things without direct touch. As Sasuke stole Itachi's eyes, it would be logical for Sarada to inherit a doujutsu similar to her uncle's.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga and expresses the author's opinion.

Boruto: Exploring Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan powers as something similar to Itachi's doujutsu

Sarada using her awakened doujutsu powers (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 saw the Leaf-Sand alliance getting overpowered by Ryu. Eventually, Mitsuki and Araya were caught inside Ryu's Iron Sand Prison and were unable to assist their allies. This had Ryu asking Yodo and Sarada about the whereabouts of the protagonist, luring them into thinking that he might release Mitsuki and Araya in exchange.

However, the negotiations didn't go well, and Ryu impaled Yodo. Afterward, Yodo gave Sarada the confidence to release her inner powers. Fortunately, the iron sand around Mitsuki and Araya started lifting as Sarada utilized her Mangekyou Sharingan powers for the first time in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20.

As already stated, Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan was able to lift Ryu's Iron sand and seal it. This meant that her powers might be that of sealing a target at will. Moreover, her finesse in doing so was also showcased as the kunai surrounding Mitsuki and Araya weren't sealed alongside the Iron Sand.

Itachi's Susanoo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given how her awakened doujutsu could seal away a target, Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan might be based on Itachi's Mangekyou Sharingan. Itachi's Mangekyou Sharingan gave him the ability to use advanced types of genjutsu. However, the awakened doujutsu also provided Itachi's Susanoo with some buffs, differentiating him from other Uchiha clan members.

Itachi's Susanoo had the Totsuka Blade and Sake Jar. The Totsuka Blade could seal anything it pierced into the Sake Jar, making it one of the most overpowered swords from Naruto. So, given how both of them could seal a target, Sarada's awakened doujutsu might be loosely based on Itachi's Mangekyou Sharingan.

Analysis and final thoughts

Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

After the Fated Battle Between Brothers Arc, Sasuke received the eyes of his dead brother, making them a part of his genetic lineage. So, Sarada awakening a similar Mangekyou Sharingan to Itachi might be a fated thing that was supposed to happen since the Naruto series.

Moreover, another hint to the relationship between the Mangekyou Sharingan of these two characters might be the Yata Mirror. Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan design resembles the Japanese relic Yata no Kagami. Itachi Uchiha also possessed the Yata Mirror, another extra accessory of his Susanoo, making their relationship more obvious.

