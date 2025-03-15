Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may have confirmed Sarada's time-skip mentor with chapter 20 (& it's not Sakura or Tsunade)

Spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 have dropped online with the chapter just a few days away. They featured the next bits of the ongoing battles of Leaf and Sand Shinobi against the Shinju - at one end, Konohamaru finally managed to get an attack off on Matsuri while close by, the other shinobi were nearly beaten had it not been for Sarada showcasing a familiar Dojutsu.

This feature will focus on the latter, i.e., Sarada displaying a Dojutsu every Naruto and Boruto fan will and loves - the Mangekyo Sharingan. While it debuted a while back, its accompanying abilities were kept in the dark until now. As many know, Mangekyo Sharingan is a unique Dojutsu and bestows the holder with powerful and distinct abilities.

Judging by the spoilers, Sarada seems to possess, once again, something that has been seen before. This hints to the individual who could have been her mentor during the timeskip.

Disclaimer: This is a speculative article containing spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Latest chapter may have confirmed Sarada's actual time-skip teacher

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Viz Media)

As seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, the Leaf and Sand Shinobi were facing an uphill battle against Ryu. The Shinju's overwhelming Iron Sand was proving quite difficult to deal with. Amidst the battle, Ryu managed to trap Mitsuki and Araya, using them as bargaining chips to exact information about Boruto from Sarada and Yodo.

The Sand Ninja then informed Ryu that they didn't have any information on Boruto and asked to be taken hostage instead for her sensory abilities. But hating to be ordered around, Shinju impaled her. Araya and Mitsuki yet trapped, Sarada rushed to Yodo to help her comrade. As Yodo spoke insightfully to Sarada, the latter's eyes changed to the Mangekyo Sharingan.

What's intriguing is the ensuing development - Ryu's Iron Sand scattered, releasing Araya and Mitsuki before gathering at a single point. Now looking at an occurence like this, Sarada's time-skip mentor in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might be getting hinted at - Kakashi Hatake. The young Uchiha's Mangekyo already debuted in Boruto chapter 80, but its abilities remained a mystery.

Kamui (Image via Shueisha)

Now, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the Dojutsu has resurfaced. Moreover, accounting for how the spoilers ended, maybe Kakashi mentored Sarada in its use. Sasuke and Naruto are discounted, given their respective fates, and Kakashi is the only information source. Also, considering his experience with the Sharingan, he would be the best mentor after Sasuke.

Next, the incident and recent events are somehow Kakashi-esque. To elaborate, Sarada is displaying experience with the Mangekyo, meaning she has definitely been mentored. Next, her prowess with her Chidori is similar to Kakashi's (charging at Ryu). Lastly, and most crucially, Sarada's Mangekyo ability resembles a sort of vacuum/absorbing property, i.e., concentrating the Sand into one point.

This is on par with what Kamui does - create a "barrier space" that pulls inward anything within the barrier's range. Barring the transferring bit, Sarada's ability looks to be doing something similar with the Iron Sand, which is concentrating it at a singular point. But the important bit is that not Sakura or Tsunade, but Kakashi may have been Sarada's likeliest mentor in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Rightly so, he possesses experience with both Sharingan and Mangekyo Sharingan, and his using it creatively during the time he had it is a testament to this fact, is a highly accomplished Shinobi, is no stranger to mentoring and probably realized the need to take Sarada under his wing, considering the present scenario.

Final Thoughts

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Pierrot)

Sarada Uchiha finally using her Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 sparked massive interest. Given the developments and her seemingly impressive prowess with it, not Sakura or Tsunade, Kakashi Hatake emerges as her likeliest of mentors. The chapter subtly hints at his involvement in her training through her newfound mastery over the Dojutsu and her advanced use of Chidori, which are strikingly close to Kakashi’s teachings.

Furthermore, the evident similarity between her ability and Kamui reiterates this theory, proposing she might have inherited techniques influenced by Kakashi’s expertise. With Sasuke and Naruto out of the picture, the 6th Hokage stands as the most logical guide, equipped with in-depth knowledge of the Sharingan and extensive experience to instruct the young Shinobi. While the series hasn't officially confirmed this, the evidence is strong in favor.

Thus, the idea that Kakashi had a hand in Sarada's growth in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex does seem intriguing. As the pages turn, fans can hope to learn of further revelations that may cement this exciting possibility.

