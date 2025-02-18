Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers: Araya loses his blade as Matsuri corners Konohamaru

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened between the Shinobi and Ryu after Araya used his Loadstone Sandsealing blade to counter the God Tree's Iron Sand. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed just that.

The previous manga chapter saw Kawaki strike a deal with Amado. While he was willing to implant his karma onto an Akebi clone, he would only do it after eliminating all Otsutsuki threats. Elsewhere, Matsuri was livid at Konohamaru for stopping her from calling him "Konohamaru-chan," while Ryu realized that the Shinobi were deceiving him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers: Kashin Koji stops Boruto from assisting Konohamaru

Araya, Shinki, and Yodo as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Konohamaru-Chan."

The manga chapter opened with a flashback of Shinki and Araya as Shinki infused his chakra onto a blade and handed it to Araya. While Araya was unsure about him having a blade capable of countering Shinki's attacks, Shinki didn't mind. Right after, Araya asked Shinki to pay some attention to Yodo, suggesting he wanted him to reciprocate her feelings. In response, Shinki expressed that Araya was no different since all he did was talk about Yodo.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers then switched to the present as Araya used his Loadstone Sandsealing Blade to dissipate the Iron Sand that was covering Mitsuki. With that, Mitsuki became free and joined Sarada, Araya, and Yodo to fight against Ryu.

Araya as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers saw Ryu launch his Iron Sand attack. However, Araya managed to dissipate the attack with his blade. Right after, Iron Sand appeared from behind the Shinobi group. However, Araya managed to counter it again with his blade.

Sarada used her Great Fireball Jutsu on Ryu, but he defended himself using an Iron Sand Shield. Mitsuki attacked him with snakes to hold the Human God Tree in place. Right after, Sage Mode Mitsuki attacked Ryu. Unfortunately, Ryu again evaded the attack, but this time, he turned himself into Iron Sand.

Araya again used his blade to counter this move and the Iron Sand came together to reform Ryu's body. Mitsuki landed an attack while Sarada activated her Sharingan and used Chidori on Ryu's body.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers then switched to Matsuri and Konohamaru. Matsuri was angry that Moegi was the only one allowed to call Konohamaru "Konohamaru-Chan."

Elsewhere, Kashin Koji and Boruto asked Eida to tell them about the situation in the Land of the Wind. Eida believed that Konohamaru was in trouble and that he could be devoured at any moment. Sarada and others were holding their ground against Ryu, but Konohamaru definitely seemed in trouble. Boruto wanted to assist his sensei, but Kashin Koji instructed him not to leave their hideout.

The manga then switches to the God Tree hideout, where Jura, Hidari, and Mamushi discuss love and other topics.

Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers then switched back to the fight against Ryu as Araya used his blade to counter Ryu's ability to turn himself into Iron Sand. Ryu then formed his body against and summoned Claw Grimes to assist him against the Shinobi. While Mitsuki and Sarada tried attacking the Claw Grimes, there were just too many.

Just then, one of the Claw Grimes tried biting Yodo. Araya rescued her and tried attacking it with his blade. Unfortunately, the blade got stuck in the Claw Grime. Ryu used this opportunity to get rid of Araya's blade by teleporting the Claw Grime back. The Shinobi no longer had Araya's blade to counter Ryu's Iron Sand and were in trouble.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 spoilers ended with Matsuri asking Konohamaru if he was prepared to become one with her, suggesting she was set to devour him.

