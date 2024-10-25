5 strongest jutsu introduced in Boruto so far (& the 5 strongest introduced in Naruto)

Naruto and Boruto have their fair share of jutsu techniques, but the strongest jutsu out of the hundreds is still debatable. To declare a jutsu technique the strongest, one must assess the jutsu's accessibility, performance, and, more importantly, the drawbacks its users face in exchange for using it in any situation.

Where the former series has stopped introducing new jutsu techniques (as the series has concluded), the strongest jutsu in the latter series gets updated once every now and then as soon as a new one is introduced. So, this article will compile 5 of the most potent jutsu techniques from Naruto and 5 from Boruto, as of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 15.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex and has the author's opinion.

Omnipotence and 4 other strongest jutsu introduced in Boruto so far

1) Omnipotence

Eida's Omnipotence as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Arguably the strongest jutsu from the Boruto series, Omnipotence is a shinjutsu technique used by Eida in the series. This jutsu technique allows its user to turn any situation of their liking into a reality.

Eida used this technique to help Kawaki by exchanging his life with the protagonist's, titled the Omnipotence Incident. Eida has no control over this technique, so if she gains control over it in the future, she could change the tide of the series.

2) Thorn Explosion

Kawaki's Thorn Explosion as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thorn Explosion derivates the Reverse Scale technique, a Scientific Ninja Took Technique. This jutsu technique is used by Kawaki in which his arms are utilized to impale any opponent with his artificially modified flesh.

Kawaki used this technique to kill Boro, a Kara member, and gravely injure the protagonist, proving its worth as one of the strongest jutsu techniques from Boruto and one of the coolest ones.

3) Rasengan Uzuhiko

Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The advanced form of the normal Rasengan ninjutsu technique that utilizes the centrifugal force of Earth as a planetary chakra to produce a deadly attack, Rasengan Uzuhiko is one of the strongest jutsu developed by the protagonist during the time skip.

It was showcased for the first time in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 against Code. The jutsu technique was strong enough to bring Code down to his knees, and a few chapters later, a fully loaded Rasengan Uzuhiko was strong enough to kill Hidari.

4) Ten Directions

Amado's Ten Directions as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another shinjutsu technique, just like Omnipotence, which gives its owner the ability to see different future timelines, the Ten Directions is one of the strongest jutsu techniques of Boruto.

Although it is still an unexplored technique, it has the potential to become a game-changer jutsu technique as the protagonist has avoided worse timelines with the help of this technique. The technique is used by Kashin Koji, whose survival is a mystery.

5) Takamimusubi no kami

Momoshiki's Takamimusubi no kami as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The ninjutsu technique used by Momoshiki Otsutsuki when he raided the Chunin Exams, Takamimusubi no kami, is one of the strongest techniques from the Boruto series that utilizes Momoshiki's absorbed jutsu techniques.

The absorbed jutsu techniques are then amplified using the chakra pills, creating a colossal attack capable of destroying a whole stadium, just like how Momoshiki destroyed the Chunin Exam venue.

Reaper Death Seal and 4 other strongest jutsu introduced in Naruto

1) Reaper Death Seal

Reaper Death Seal as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the strongest jutsu techniques, and the strongest sealing jutsu technique, the Reaper Death Seal was created by the Uzumaki clan that summons the death god (shinigami) to the real world to perform the sealing ritual on the user's opponent.

Only used by Hiruzen (Third Hokage) and Minato (Fourth Hokage) in the series, the jutsu technique showcased its terror by sealing powerful entities like the Nine-tails. However, the jutsu technique could only be used as a last resort because the user loses their life in exchange for using it, making it one of Naruto's strongest jutsu and the deadliest.

2) Infinite Tsukuyomi

Infinite Tsukuyomi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The ultimate genjutsu technique that is capable of trapping the entire world in an illusion while gathering their chakra to produce the chakra fruit, Infinite Tsukuyomi is one of the strongest jutsu from Naruto and also the strongest genjutsu.

This jutsu technique was showcased at the end of the series when Madara Uchiha activated it to use the chakra of everyone from the world to harvest the chakra fruit, hoping to achieve godhood. Moreover, this technique also doesn't have a side effect.

3) Eight Gates Formation: Gate of Death

Guy's Eight Gate of Death as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The strongest taijutsu technique that releases the blood pressure of the user, causing a red aura to secrete from every hole in their body, giving them strength on par with someone who had achieved the Six Paths Senjutsu.

Might Duy first used the technique, but it was showcased in all its glory when Might Guy used it against Six Paths Madara. Not only was Guy about to kill the antagonist, but Madara also declared him the strongest. Unfortunately, this technique burns the user from the inside, causing death, with only a potent healing jutsu capable of saving them.

4) Edo Tensei

Edo Tensei as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The forbidden technique was developed by Tobirama (Second Hokage), who immediately declared it forbidden because it could resurrect the dead. Orochimaru later discovered this technique, which was then perfected by Kabuto, who used it to create an army of dead soldiers in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

The technique resurrects anyone whose dead body is still available. Moreover, it also gives the resurrected person immortality, with the only technique able to seal them being the sealing jutsu, making it one of the strongest jutsu techniques from Naruto.

5) Izanami

Itachi's Izanami as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the strongest genjutsu techniques in Naruto is to decide the opponent's destiny by selecting a starting and end point, thus putting them in an infinite loop of the same events until the opponent accepts its destiny.

The technique was used on Kabuto by a reincarnated Itachi Uchiha. Itachi not only escaped the Edo Tensei by using Shisui's genjutsu but also sneakily trapped Kabuto inside Izanami and undid the Edo Tensei, which was crucial to the haunting of the Fourth Great Ninja War. The only drawback of this technique is that the user loses sight of the eye from which Izanami is cast.

Final thoughts

As the fandom might have already noticed, there aren't any defined drawbacks to the jutsu technique for Boruto, whereas the techniques from Naruto are stated clearly. This could be because the latter series has already concluded, allowing the author to fully define each technique. In contrast, the former series is still ongoing, which means that each jutsu technique might introduce new drawbacks, and also some new powers, in the upcoming future.

