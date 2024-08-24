Koji Kashin's new power in Boruto may fall into Kawaki's hands, and explain the opening flashforward likewise

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 was released on August 21, 2024, and the reveal of Kashin Koji's Ten Directions shinjutsu and the possibility of multiverses in the series has taken the fandom by storm. While Koji's future sight introduced the concept of possible future timelines, everything seems to boil down to the starting scene of the series, which features the protagonist and Kawaki fighting.

The protagonist's words made much more sense after the reveal of Koji's role in the series, but Kawaki's words still seem mysterious, considering how Koji stayed against him in the series. Surprisingly, the answer could be in the same statement, Kawaki would kill Kashin Koji to steal his powers, and that's what the opening scene would be, the best possible future in his eyes.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring the truth behind the opening scene of the series

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 saw Kashin Koji help the protagonist by summoning him to an abandoned place and telling him how everything that had happened was already perceived by him. This was due to his shinjutsu technique, which awakened moments before his death against Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Kashin Koji named this technique the Ten Directions, and it could tell its user all the possible timelines one action could lead towards. Kashin proved his powers by stating two horrible futures that the protagonist avoided unintentionally. After the protagonist agreed that he believed in Kashin, they teamed up, and everything in the future that happened was according to Kashin's visions.

Moreover, Kashin Koji's powers also made sense in the opening scene of the series, where the protagonist and Kawaki fought over the broken statue of the Seventh Hokage. The protagonist asked Kawaki if there was no other way the future could have turned out because he had the assistance of Kashin Koji.

However, Kawaki, instead of asking what the protagonist's statement meant, complied that this was indeed the only possible future. This indicated that Kawaki could indeed be aware of Kashin Koji's powers, such that he took the future to where he could protect Naruto and the others, just like in the current timeline.

This was indicated in chapter 13 too, when Jura left and Kawaki got his hands on the frog that Kashin Koji was using to share information with the protagonist. So, could this be an indication that Kawaki might get his hands on Kashin Koji's Ten Directions shinjutsu?

While this could be true in the future, there could be various reasons behind Kawaki obtaining the powers of Kashin Koji. One possibility is that Kawaki could awaken Ten Directions, given that he has Shibai Otsutsuki's cells. However, this idea could be a bit too far-fetched.

Another reason behind this could be Kawaki obtaining the powers of Kashin Koji through another method that hasn't been explored yet. This could lead to Kawaki killing Kashin Koji in the future and absorbing his shinjutsu powers. This would explain Kawaki's reaction to the protagonist's comments in the opening scene of the series.

