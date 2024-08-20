With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, the manga series finally revealed the long-awaited flashback of Boruto and Kashin Koji's first encounter during the time skip. With that, the manga revealed several new developments and events that took place in the past.

The previous chapter saw Boruto and Sarada defeating Hidari with some help from Kawaki and Konohamaru. Right after, just as Boruto attained Hidari's Thorn Soul Bulb, Jura attacked him and retrieved the same. During this, the Divine Tree also injured Sarada with his attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13: Kashin Koji's Prescience ability is revealed

Mamushi and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, titled 'Prescience,' opened with Divine Tree Jura preparing to kill Boruto, which is when Mamushi, the Divine Tree based on Bug, poked his head out of Jura's body.

Matsuri had returned from her investigation and found out that Boruto had an accomplice. Hence, with Hidari's Divine Tree being at risk of rotting away, Jura returned to the Divine Trees' hideout alongside Mamushi.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 then started depicting a flashback of Boruto hiding from shinobi who were looking for him. Just then, a toad appeared behind Boruto, expressing that he was an ally.

However, before explaining anything else, the toad asked Boruto to touch his back so that they could first go someplace safe. Moments later, Boruto was reverse-summoned to Kashin Koji's hideout.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

The Jiraiya clone was seemingly using one of Orochimaru's old hideouts by hiding it under genjutsu. As for the toads, they were scientific ninja tools and not real toads. He used the same to communicate with Boruto. Boruto was confused over the person's identity, which is when Kashin Koji conveyed his identity to the karma user.

Immediately after, Kashin Koji asked Boruto if he had always been Boruto "Uzumaki" since his birth. While, to him, Boruto was Isshiki's vessel, he was aware of the switch that took place between Boruto and Kawaki. Hence, he needed to confirm the same.

Divine Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, after apologizing to Boruto for previously attacking him, Kashin Koji started revealing what had happened to him. After successfully completing his mission, Koji was prepared to die and let Naruto do the rest. Just then, an ability manifested within him. This ability was called "Prescience," and could be used to look at all possible futures.

As per Koji, there were several possible futures, the end result of which saw Ten Tails devouring Kawaki, following which the planet would get destroyed. Hence, Koji could no longer give up with just Isshiki's defeat. He also needed to make sure that Ten Tails was destroyed. Therefore, he got back and started trying to understand his new ability.

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

This exchange saw Boruto question how Koji attained his new ability. In response, Kashin Koji explained that each of Amado Sanzu's cyborgs was implanted with Shibai Otsutsuki's remains.

That allowed Code, Eida and Daemon to attain special Shinjutsu abilities. In contrast, Boro, Delta and Kashin Koji himself never demonstrated any special abilities. However, when he was on the brink of death after the fight against Isshiki, his ability suddenly manifested.

Right after, Kashin Koji relayed to Boruto about the worst possible future. As per him, there were several possible futures where the Ten Tails would go out of Code's control and show up as multiple Divine Tree people with their own personalities. Out of them, Jura was the most dangerous as he killed Boruto in several such possible futures.

Himawari healing Sarada's arm in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately, Kashin Koji had a plan to help Boruto speed up his training by helping him master all the abilities that he does master in many futures.

Following the exchange between the two, Boruto conveyed to Kashin Koji that no matter what the goal was, he was never going to agree to a plan that would see him kill Kawaki. That's because his goal was to knock some sense into his brother and restore his family.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 then switched back to the present as Himawari woke up from her unconscious state and healed Sarada's injured arm. As for Boruto, they planned on healing him but handcuffed him first to attain intel from him.

During this, Kawaki found one of Kashin Koji's toads in Boruto and found out who was assisting Boruto. However, he hid this information from others and crushed the toad.

Matsuri and other Divine Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, in the Divine Tree hideout, Divine Tree Jura restored Hidari's body using his Thorn Soul Bulb. Evidently, Hidari didn't lose his identity and retained his memories.

Just then, Matsuri asked Jura if she could harvest another Thorn Soul Bulb and add another Divine Tree to their ranks. Right after, Matsuri began the procedure. Meanwhile, Jura started thinking of a new name for the new Divine Tree.

