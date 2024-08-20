Boruto is carrying a heavy burden than anyone knew, and Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 finally makes it clear

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is very popular, many animanga fans have been criticizing it for its protagonist's depiction. Unlike the previous manga, which showed the protagonist to be a cheerful boy, the sequel series has seen his personality change entirely, causing fans to criticize manga creator Masashi Kishimoto for making him "edgy."

However, over a year after its initial serialization, the manga has seemingly finally revealed why the protagonist experienced such a personality change. Unlike what fans previously thought, Boruto wasn't trying to imitate his master, Sasuke Uchiha but was carrying a heavy burden for around two years.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto's brooding personality is explained in Two Blue Vortex chapter 13

Expand Tweet

Trending

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 revealed a flashback of Kashin Koji and Boruto's first encounter. During this, Kashin Koji explained to the protagonist about his newly manifested ability that allowed him to look into the future.

Using the ability, the Jiraiya clone had witnessed different possible futures, each of which saw everyone on the planet die after Kawaki got devoured by the Ten Tails. Given the situation, the easiest solution to bypass the unfortunate future would have been to kill Kawaki. However, the protagonist did not wish to take this path. Instead, he wanted to patch up things with his brother and restore his family.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

When the protagonist learns about the different possible futures, he seems excited. This is because, unlike the previous year, when he was only training with no goal to aim for, with Kashin Koji's ability, he finally had a direction to work toward. Therefore, he was raring to train and fight the enemies. But seemingly, as time passed, he realized what he had signed up for.

Unlike team missions that were previously assigned to him by the Hidden Leaf Village, saving the world alone was no easy task. Hence, after carrying the heavy burden of saving the world and protecting everyone for around two years, the protagonist went through some major changes. This is why the protagonist's personality changed from cheerful to menacing in the Two Blue Vortex manga.

Sarada reuniting with Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

That said, the protagonist has also shown signs of his true personality. While he was serious and determined in most situations, seeing his little sister Himawari for the first time in three years saw him let go of his guard.

A similar instance was seen when the protagonist finally reunited properly with Sarada and Sumire. While he was happy to meet Sarada after three long years, he could not let go of his serious tone.

But this changed after he received a hug from her, someone whose memories weren't affected by the Omnipotence's switch. Therefore, the accusations towards manga creator Masashi Kishimoto were false as the manga never tried to make Boruto "edgy" but gave him a personality that was suitable to his situation.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback