Shibai Otsutsuki could play the same role as Hagoromo in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been quite refreshing to read since the previous installments received plenty of negative reviews. Given that it was a sequel to the Naruto series, fans had high expectations, and the series just couldn’t deliver. However, the current manga series has progressed considerably, giving the spotlight to characters like Boruto and Himawari.

The manga also introduced new characters to the fanbase, and Shibai Otsutsuki was one of them. He is the Otsutsuki God, and much of this character’s abilities are shrouded in mystery. While plenty of fans believe that he could be the main antagonist of the series, some believe that Shibai could play a role similar to that of Hagoromo.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Fans have reasons to believe that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could potentially give Shibai a passive role

Shibai Otsutsuki was briefly introduced in the manga. He was considered the God of the Otsutsuki clan. Since this is the case, it is clear that Shibai is one of the most powerful entities in the universe at the moment. However, the true extent of his abilities was never really revealed in the manga.

This made him a candidate for one of the main antagonists in the series. While this could be the case, fans have reason to believe that he could play a more passive role. They believe he could play the same role Hagoromo played in the original Shippuden series.

Hagoromo is the father of Ninshu and taught humans how to harness chakra and utilize it through ninjutsu. He was a character who didn’t receive much screen time during the initial parts of the series.

However, he played an important role in the concluding parts of the series. He was the one who gave Naruto and Sasuke a new set of powers, which played an important role in killing Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Shibai Otsutsuki could play the same role Hagoromo played and provide Boruto and Kawaki with a new set of powers. Boruto and Kawaki can be compared to Naruto and Sasuke from the original series.

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga could potentially introduce a new Otsutsuki that could be the final antagonist of the series. If this is the case, Kawaki and Boruto could eventually work together and fight against the main antagonist.

If so, the sequel series would follow the same formula as the original series. This could be a good way to end the series by taking a similar route. These are some reasons why fans believe that Shibai Otsutsuki could play the same role as Hagoromo in the original series.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shibai could give Boruto and Kawaki plenty of power-ups involving Shinjutsu and various other things. It will be interesting to see how the series progresses and whether or not Shibai will take on the same role as Hagoromo from the original series.

