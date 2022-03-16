There are many jutsu in Naruto that have multiple ranges.

Long-range Jutsu tends to be rare among the main cast, but they still pack quite a punch. From fireballs to drill attacks, these jutsu can obliterate forests and disintegrate bodies.

Here are the 10 strongest long-range jutsu in Naruto. The list doesn't include jutsu from any of the video games associated with the series.

Note: This reflects only the author's opinion.

The 10 strongest long-range jutsu in Naruto, ranked

10) Flying Revolving Sword

A basic but lethal technique if one doesn't see it coming, Zabuza throws his sword a long distance away and lands on it when it gets stuck in a tree. It can be lethal if thrown at an opponent, as the sword itself is massive and can cleanly cleave a person in two.

This one was premiered with Zabuza himself in Naruto Episode 7 "The Assassin of the Mist!" He would attempt to use his sword, and his water jutsu, multiple times to kill Team 7 and Kakashi during the Land of Waves arc.

As a bonus, the sword can also regenerate itself by drinking the iron from its victim's blood.

9) Toad Sword Beheading

Gamabunta used this technique to slice off Shukaku's arm even in Tailed Beast Mode in Naruto Episode 78 "Naruto's Ninja Handbook." It had to be used against Gaara, as the young enraged sand ninja was transforming into the One Tailed Shukaku and threatened to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village, not to mention holding Sakura hostage.

Though the slash damaged Shukaku, Naruto required Kurama's help to finish the job of waking Gaara up.

8) Black Spider Lily

A large, long-range variant on the Shadow Sewing Jutsu, the Black Spider Lily allows the caster to spread the shadow out and ensnare multiple opponents. Shikaku Nara used it to great effect during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

He halted multiple enemy advances and then combined with Inoichi's Mind Disturbance Dance Performance technique to get them to fight each other.

It was showcased in Naruto Shippuden Episode 239 "The Legendary Ino–Shika–Chō" as part of the combined techniques used by Ino, Shikamaru, and Choji's fathers.

7) Wind Release: Dust Cloud Technique

This is one of Asuma Sarutobi's techniques, used when he was revived in Naruto: Shippuden episode 273 "True Kindness." Asuma was one of those revived during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and it was up to Team 10/Team Asuma (Ino, Shikamaru, and Choji) to stop him. Whilst Ino and Shikamaru were giving it their all, Choji was nearly dusted by this technique.

It's a powerful dust storm containing particles that can break rocks and shred through flesh, and if Ino hadn't tackled Choji aside, he would've been severely injured or worse, dead.

6) Super Fang Wolf Fang

Kiba Inuzuka's leveled up Fang Over Fang may count primarily as a mid-range jutsu but can spiral out to a longer range of over five meters and beyond. It's a spinning drill technique that violently assaults the opponent from two ends before crushing them with sheer force.

It was used against the revived Sound Four in the Great Ninja War and was able to pierce through three of the menacing and ultimate defensive Rashōmon gates.

It helped Kiba easily defeat Sakon and Ukkon, whom he could barely stand up to in the Sasuke Retrieval Arc in the first part of Naruto.

5) Fire Release: Great Flame Flower

This fireball technique is used by Madara Uchiha in the Naruto Shippuden episode of the same name. It is used to rain fire down on the allied shinobi forces and is capable of eradicating even water-based jutsu and earth-based shelters.

It does so to devastating effect, either killing or crippling several people.

4) Tailed Beast Eight Twists

This giant-sized technique was used by Killer Bee against other Tailed Beast holders (or Jinchūriki) in Naruto Shippuden Episode 325 "Jinchūriki vs. Jinchūriki."

Killer Bee wrapped the Ox's tentacles around himself and spun them around with tremendous bursts of strength. This caused furious bursts of wind to completely devastate the forest around them and knocked the other Jinchūriki flat.

3) Black Receiver

Though these sharp rods may be deceptively small, they prove rather lethal when it comes to their use. While Black Receivers may normally be used to transmit user chakra signals in combat, they've been stabbed into enemies to fully block their chakra and prevent them from gathering strength.

They first premiered in Naruto: Shippuden Episode 80 "Last Words" and have been primarily wielded by Rinnegan users like Pain, Madara, and many among the Ōtsutsuki clan.

They may be destructive, but aren't easy to dodge.

2) Chibaku Tensei

This monstrous technique hails from the Deva path of the Rinnegan. It is most commonly used by Pain/Nagato, but Sasuke uses it after gaining his own Rinnegan. It's an ultra-large ball that possesses its own gravitational field, similar to a Spirit Bomb or a Death Ball from Dragon Ball Z.

Unlike the two aforementioned techniques, however, this one sucks the victim into the ball and crushes them beneath the endless piles of debris it gathers.

Madara used it as a crushing force to throw at opponents, and Sasuke used it to contain the Tailed Beasts.

1) Tailed Beast Ball, plus variations

The most destructive of the long-range jutsu comes in the form of the Tail Beast Ball. Think Godzilla's atomic breath, or a large and destructive ki ball in Dragon Ball, that's capable of destroying an entire area.

This devastating technique premiered in Naruto: Shippuden episode 42 "Orochimaru vs. Jinchūriki" when the titular character went into four-tailed fox mode and nearly annihilated his surroundings.

Since then, Tailed Beast Balls have been used on numerous occasions to devastating effects.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul