Ikemoto may have bigger plans for Mitsuki in Boruto than fans realize

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has made significant progress. Each chapter has provided plenty of plot progression and the stakes have never been higher. Konohagakure is facing a massive threat that endangers the entire human race. Sasuke and Naruto are sealed, leaving only the current generation of shinobi to defend the land.

However, the fanbase has shifted its focus to one character in particular: Mitsuki. As Orochimaru’s son, he shows signs of potentially revealing a new transformation or power-up.

Chapter 19 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been released, showcasing him in action. Sarada, Mitsuki, Yodo, and Araya are battling Ryu, the newest Shinju entity, which was introduced a few chapters earlier. Their objective is to defeat Ryu, retrieve the Thorn Soul Bulb, and use it to break Shinki's seal.

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 hints at Mitsuki receiving a massive power-up

There are a couple of trends to observe in this installment of the manga series. One of the first observations is the massive increase in characters' powers. The protagonist has surpassed Sasuke in his prime and even created a Rasengan that utilizes the Earth's rotational energy. This is quite impressive, to say the least.

We also see Himawari gaining incredible powers as she becomes the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki. Nobody saw this coming, and it’s clear that Ikemoto wants the current generation of shinobi to shine and carry their parents’ legacies. Other characters, like Kawaki and Sarada, have also shown minor improvements in the manga.

Therefore, fans have reason to believe that Mitsuki will not be an exception in this case. He was seen fighting Ryu, and the team was able to hold their ground because of him. The Serpent Sage Mode transformation allowed him to restrain and attack Ryu. However, the subsequent attacks launched by Sarada and Araya failed to harm him. Araya also loses his sword, which leaves him vulnerable to iron sand attacks that Ryu will unleash.

It’s clear that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex signals a shift in odds, putting the team just a step away from danger. Boruto, Kashin Koji, and Eida are observing the events unfold from a distance. The protagonist wants to rush in to help, but Koji strongly opposes this decision, as he can glimpse the future and determines it’s not advisable.

In one of the earlier chapters, Boruto told Mitsuki that he was more than capable of shining his own light. Mitsuki shares a close bond with the protagonist, so this could be his moment to shine and show character development by helping his comrades. He might awaken latent powers and overpower Ryu, thus saving the Sunagakure shinobi and Sarada from the Shinju.

Conclusion

Although Mitsuki has been sidelined for a while, his role in the current mission is crucial. Moreover, Boruto wants Mitsuki to shine on his own and not rely on anyone else.

Mitsuki’s character development could be a highlight in the upcoming chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, as the Konohagakure and Sunagakure Shinobi work to thwart the Shinju entity that has sealed Shinki.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

