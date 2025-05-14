Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 sneak peek confirms Jura's return

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22. The preview illustration showed Jura arriving at the Land of the Wind by teleporting through one of Ryu's Claw Grimes.
The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan ability Ohirume against Divine Tree Ryu. Sarada's new jutsu sucked Ryu towards it and exploded him, exposing his Thorn Soul Bulb. Elsewhere, Boruto was starting to lose trust in Kashin Koji. He then teleported to the Land of the Wind and rescued Konohamaru.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 sneak peek hints at Jura vs. Boruto
On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the first preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22. The chapter is set to be released on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump July special issue.
The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto realize that Kashin Koji wasn't being completely honest with him. After seeing his reaction to Sarada unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan, it became apparent to Boruto that Kashin Koji knew Yodo was going to die. He immediately asked him about Konohamaru's fate. However, Koji tried to avoid the question, stating that Boruto would be in danger if he did not listen to him and go to the Land of the Wind.
The manga then switched to the Land of the Wind as Human Divine Tree Matsuri cornered Konohamaru. Just as it seemed like she was set to devour him, Boruto threw a shuriken at her. The moment Matsuri spotted Boruto, he teleported close to her and cut her into pieces using his katana.
Unfortunately, just as Kashin Koji had warned Boruto, Jura was linked with all the Human Divine Trees. So, the moment Matsuri spotted him, Jura found out about Boruto's location, suggesting that he, too, was set to teleport to the Land of the Wind.
As revealed by the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 sneak peek, that is what is set to happen. The sneak peek shows the leader of the Human Divine Trees, Jura, emerging from the back of one of Ryu's Claw Grimes. Notably, Mitsuki was shocked to see him appear out of nowhere.
As fans must remember, after Sarada defeated Ryu, Mitsuki and Araya were looking after her and Yodo. Hence, Jura might either target them first and then switch his focus to Boruto, or ignore the two Shinobi and directly head to Boruto and Konohamaru's location.
