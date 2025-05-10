This My Hero Academia character could have been AFO 2.0 (and it's not Shigaraki)

While All For One from My Hero Academia was known for stealing other people's quirks and adding them to his arsenal, another character from the series could do something similar. Many fans may think that the character in question is Tomura Shigaraki. But, no, it is Himiko Toga.

While Shigaraki Tomura was capable of stealing other people's quirks, that was only because he inherited the All For One Quirk. As for his original quirk granted to him by AFO, it was only capable of decaying things. With that in mind, Himiko Toga could have become AFO 2.0 using her quirk Transform.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

Toga's Awakened Transform Quirk could have helped her become AFO 2.0 in My Hero Academia

Himiko Toga as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

As fans must remember, when Himiko Toga was first introduced in the series, her Transform Quirk allowed her to transform into a physical lookalike and copy the voice of a person whose blood she had ingested. The more blood she drank, the more time she could transform into that person. However, this ability only allowed her to mimic another person physically and had nothing to do with their Quirks.

However, later during the series, Himiko Toga's Quirk underwent a shocking Awakening. She could not only copy someone's likeness but also use their Quirks. This ability essentially meant that Himiko Toga, like All For One, could use the people's Quirks, the key difference being that she copied Quirks and did not take them away from the original user.

Neito Monoma as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

Speaking of copying Quirks, many fans must believe that Neito Monoma would have been a far better option for someone to be called "AFO 2.0," especially since his Quirk allowed him to copy up to four quirks at a time. However, that cannot be the case as, unlike All For One and Himiko Toga, he was a Hero.

Besides that, Monoma's Copy Quirk also had some limitations. Unlike Toga's Quirk, which allowed her to prolong her transformation by ingesting more blood, Monoma's Quirk only allowed him to copy a quirk for 10 minutes. The only way for him to prolong the time was to touch the person whose Quirk he was copying.

Himiko Toga as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

That said, it wasn't like Himiko Toga's Quirk was perfect for her to become AFO's second coming. While she could copy someone's likeness and Quirks, the Transform Quirk required her to be fascinated by that person and hold that person close to her heart, all while possessing sufficient information about their Quirk.

Thus, while Himiko Toga could use other people's Quirks, the number of Quirks she could copy was dependent on her emotions for the person and her knowledge about their Quirk. Considering that not many people matched this criterion, the number of Quirks Toga could copy was low. The good thing is that her ability allowed her to use them for a prolonged time, making her the character most suited to become AFO 2.0.

