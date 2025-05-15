Blue Lock: Major predictions for Chapter 303 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 303 will be published on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. With only 50 days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup, fans wished to know what was set to happen next with the Blue Lock Japan players. However, with the manga series on a break, we have brought a list of predictions for chapter 303 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi return to normalcy and return to Hakuho High School. While he had become popular, Nagi did not want to continue playing football. However, this was a lie as Nagi missed Blue Lock a lot. Unfortunately, with no way to return to the training program, he had an emotional breakdown.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 303?

Ego Jinpachi might reveal his plans for the U-20 Japan team

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While Ego Jinpachi has picked the best 23 players from the Neo Egoist League for Japan's U-20 squad, he may have more work to do. As fans may remember, during the Neo Egoist League, most players had acquired new weapons and adapted to new playstyles, possibly harming any chemistry they had with each other.

Therefore, the manga could see Ego Jinpachi reveal his training plans for the team. This training regime will likely be similar to the Third Selection Arc, using which Ego Jinpachi picked his starting lineup for the match against the U-20 Japan squad. Fortunately, this time, he has players like Oliver Aiku and Ryusei Shidou to pick for his starting lineup.

Ego Jinpachi might justify Sae Itoshi's exclusion

Sae Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While Sae Itoshi never participated in the Neo Egoist League, he, too, is a Japanese player who met the criteria to play in the U-20 World Cup. Therefore, as anyone could guess, it might be a huge loss for the Japanese national team not to pick him for the U-20 squad.

However, considering that the story has pitted Rin Itoshi against his older brother Sae, it hardly seems possible that Kaneshiro may want to add Sae Itoshi to the team. Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see Ego Jinpachi revealing why he wasn't going to call Sae Itoshi for international duty. There is also the chance that the manga might see Japan's senior squad issue a call-up for Sae to join their ranks.

Blue Lock Japan could head out for their U-20 World Cup campaign

Rin Itoshi, Yoichi Isagi, and Ryusei Shidou in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

While it is highly unlikely, there is a chance that the manga might skip over any short training story arcs and directly skip to the U-20 World Cup. With that, fans can expect to see the Blue Lock Japan players head out to the competition's venue, which might be hosted in a foreign country.

Therefore, fans can expect to see Yoichi Isagi and others travel abroad for the upcoming international competition.

