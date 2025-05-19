One of the massive hits from the Spring 2025 anime lineup, To Be Hero X has enchanted viewers with its mind-boggling plot and intriguing set of characters. However, beyond the plot and characters, the series exudes uniqueness due to its interesting blend of 3D and 2D animation styles. While it's unclear whether the shift in animation relates to the plot, it still contributes to the series’ distinctiveness.

Following the conclusion of the E-Soul arc on May 18, 2025, director Li Haoling posted a lengthy message on his official X handle, confirming a temporary end to the 3D style in the series. Li Haoling mentioned that the heroes after the E-Soul arc will be animated in 2D style. Furthermore, the director revealed that the production of the remaining episodes is nearly complete.

Exploring Li Haoling's comments on the animation change in To Be Hero X and its implications in the narrative

The seamless blend of 3D and 2D animation styles has been a hallmark of the To Be Hero X series. Produced by Aniple, BeDream, and Bilibili, this Chinese animation series (Donghua) has truly carved its own niche. However, the series will temporarily shift from its 3D animation, as stated by the show's creator and director, Li Haoling.

After the conclusion of the E-Soul arc on Sunday, May 18, 2025, the renowned director addressed various aspects of the donghua, including Yang Cheng being the most "complex character" in the series and the shift in the animation style going forward.

Li Haoling said that with E-Soul momentarily stepping off the narrative, To Be Hero X's 3D animation style also ends, but only temporarily. In other words, the upcoming Hero Arcs, starting with the Lucky Cyan arc, will be presented in the traditional 2D animation.

Li Haoling also explained that the production's longtime partners, Pb Animation and LAN Studio, will deliver those episodes with stable, high-quality animation.

E-Soul, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to Li Haoling's comments, the production of the remaining episodes in 2D animation is nearly complete. The renowned director further commented that the production team can't wait to share these episodes with fans. However, the director did not indicate whether the shift from 3D to 2D animation is related to the plot.

Fans who have seen the character previews of the show's main character, X, would know that the top Hero can bend time and space and alter reality. Moreover, with a snap of his fingers, he can change the perspective from 3D to 2D. In fact, the snap has been heard in the Nice Arc and E-Soul Arc, suggesting X's involvement in those narratives.

Lucky Cyan, as seen in 2D animation in episode 7 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Since To Be Hero X is deviating from the 3D animation, there's a high chance that X might not be involved with Lucky Cyan and the other heroes. Otherwise, it's slightly strange why the remaining heroes won't be depicted in 3D, except for Nice and E-Soul.

From Ahu and X's character PVs, it's almost confirmed that the series will eventually shift to a 3D animation style to showcase those characters. However, Li Haoling has yet to explain the context behind this change, i.e., whether it's intentional or a creative choice.

Conclusion

The transition from 3D to 3D animation style may seem odd to many fans who have been following To Be Hero X since its debut. However, the director has assured viewers that the remaining episodes will impress fans with high-quality animation. Therefore, this change may attract more viewers in the long run.

