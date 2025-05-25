To Be Hero X episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 9 is slated to be released on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's site. The episode will be simultaneously available on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global for international fans.

The previous episode kicked off the Lucky Cyan arc and introduced Cyan, a young girl who had miraculously survived a fatal plane crash. A news reporter named Liu Zhen discovered her in the ruins and took her to an orphanage. The dean, the sisters, and the other kids at the orphanage quickly discovered Cyan's good fortune. She was eventually deified, as people acknowledged her blessings.

However, Cyan abhored the idea of such a cloistered existence, where she couldn't embrace her original self. That's why she wanted to break free from the shackles and follow the calling of her heart. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Cyan's life in To Be Hero X episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 9.

To Be Hero X episode 9 release date and time

Lucky Cyan, as seen in the series (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 9 will be released on June 1, 2025, at 9:30 am JST.

However, due to the time zone differences and the simulcast times, many interested viewers from global regions can enjoy watching To Be Hero X episode 9 on May 31, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 9, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 1, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 9?

The dean, as seen in the series (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can watch the broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 9 on Fuji TV and other pertinent channels. In addition, the series can be watched on streaming sites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other services.

Furthermore, To Be Hero X episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll for fans residing in North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and India. Additionally, anime lovers from selected regions can access the episode on Bilibili Global, albeit in Chinese dub.

To Be Hero X episode 8 recap

Cyan survives the crash (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode commences with a news coverage on a fatal plane crash near a suburban area. The reporters mention that it's an unprecedented accident since the formation of the HAC. Apparently, the Commission has sent a special investigating team to the site.

Meanwhile, a news reporter sneaks into the accident site and finds a young girl with Cyan hair alive under the rubble. Following the opening scene, the narrative switches to an orphanage, where the Cyan-haired child is seen playing with other kids. In the meantime, the reporter, named Liu Zheng, talks to the orphanage's dean.

He thanks the dean for taking in the girl. Liu Zhen reveals that the girl's parents are no more, as they died in the plane crash. The dean is slightly confused because he thought there were no survivors. Liu mentions that it's because he found her and snuck her out so the media couldn't find her.

The dean and Liu Zheng (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Liu Zheng believes the plane crash wasn't a mere accident, but a large conspiracy. He feared the girl could have been the next victim if she showed up on news channels. Following this scene, the episode delves into a flashback, where Liu Zheng argues with his superior at the news agency where he works.

Liu Zheng can't imagine how the plane crash victims may have felt when they realized their favorite heroes had abandoned them. He finds it strange that no hero came to the rescue. After a fruitless argument, Liu Zheng resigns from his job and walks out of the office.

Interestingly, he finds a man talking about something related to "fear." When he presses the man about it, the unnamed person asks Liu whether he has heard about the Aether Laboratory. While the episode doesn't reveal it, it's certainly plot point for the future installments.

Cyan becomes the sacred maiden (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, the episode returns to the orphanage, where the orphanage's sister and other kids realize that Cyan has potential: she is endowed with excellent fortune. The head sister at the orphanage hides a candy in one of her hands and tells Cyan to guess which hand has it.

Cyan doesn't correctly guess it once, but ten times. The dean then asks Liu whether the girl has a name. Liu says it's better to call her Cyan. After that, the episode focuses on Cyan's life at the orphanage. Rather than living like a normal girl, she is forced to demonstrate her good luck for other people.

For instance, a young boy wins an ultra-rare SSR card by having Cyan play the game. The episode focuses on Cyan's unsettling transformation from a normal girl to a deity-like figure. She becomes the Sacred Maiden, with a cult following. Rather than playing with kids of her own age, Cyan is forced to sing hymns of blessings at the church, in front of her followers.

Queen and Liu (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Furthermore, the cult members sell items blessed by Cyan. As a result, Cyan's Trust Value also increases. Yet, everything changes when she meets Luo, a new boy at the orphanage, listening to the radio. When Cyan asks him what he is listening to, he says it's about an older woman wanting to change the world.

The episode then shows Queen's cameo. According to the episode, Liu Zhen happens to be the Queen's father. Queen aims to become the X at the Hero Rankings, and for that, she has used the graduation ceremony to deliver a personal speech. Meanwhile, Cyan opens up to Luo about her actual desires.

She wants to be a normal girl who can play with others and live a life full of freedom. After six years, Cyan graces the stage with a new song. Although she starts with a hymn, she shocks everyone by singing an upbeat song.

Luo, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Cyan removes her Sacred Maiden uniform and showcases her vibrant self, with Luo beside her on the stage. After singing her song, she aims to escape from the orphanage. However, the dean stands in her way, as he wants to become a hero who can protect more people. The episode ends with the dean warning Cyan not to leave him.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 9? (speculative)

According to the preview video shared by the series' official staff, To Be Hero X episode 9 will focus on Cyan trying to defy her fate. Interestingly, the dean intends to create a hero from the orphanage. That's why he has established the facility.

Furthermore, the PV for To Be Hero X episode 9 confirms that Cyan will be approached by an executive from the DoS management group to become a hero. It will be interesting to see what happens to Luo though, considering he was responsible for giving Cyan the rebellious courage.

