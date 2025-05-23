Fire Force season 3 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on MBS, CBC, TBS, and various other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official website. Following this, the episode will be streamed digitally on Crunchyroll and other services for international audiences, with multi-subs.

In the previous episode, Hibana learned the shocking truth about the St. Raffles convent and its purpose from Sumire. Along with Karim and Huo Yan Li, Hibana fought against Sumire in the episode.

Additionally, the previous installment featured Arthur Boyle, who wants to wield a new weapon capable of slaying the Dragon. Since his morale was down, Vulcan thought of an excellent idea. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Fire Force season 3 episode 9.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 release date and time

Hibana, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 9 is slated to be released on May 31, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Yet, because of the varying time zones and different simulcast timings, many global viewers can enjoy the episode earlier on May 30, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for Fire Force season 3 episode 9, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025 11 AM Central Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025 1 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025 2 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 30, 2025 7 PM Central European Time Friday, May 30, 2025 8 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 30, 2025 11:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 2 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, May 31, 2025 3:30 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 9?

Karim and Sumire (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 will be broadcast on the local networks like TBS, CBC, MBS, and later on NBC and BS-TBS channels. Additionally, the episode will be available on Netflix Japan.

Furthermore, Fire Force season 3 episode 9 will be streamed worldwide, except China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, and Taiwan, on Crunchyroll, as part of the service's Spring 2025 anime line-up.

Fire Force season 3 episode 8 recap

Sumire, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Continuing from the previous installment, the episode kicked off with Hibana demanding answers from Sumire concerning her involvement in the whole affair. Hibana discovered that Sumire was responsible for the mass Spontaneous Human Combustion outbreak in St. Raffles Convent.

Additionally, she realized that she and the other sisters at the convent were fed Adolla bugs, mixed in their veggies, as part of Sumire's Doppelganger experiment. The episode also revealed that the Doppelgangers were another version of someone residing in Adolla. For every person in the normal world, a Doppelganger of them exists in Adolla.

The Spontaneous Human Combustion is the phenomenon where the Doppelganger merges with its original user. Furthermore, during the conversation with Sumire, Hibana uncovered the truth about the Great Cataclysm. According to the episode, the Great Cataclysm is the merging of the world with Adolla.

The ruined sight of St. Raffles Convent (Image via David Production)

The previous Cataclysm was a failure because it lacked the necessary Pillars and strength. Since then, Sumire had been planning for the next cataclysm. The episode then featured Karim and Huo Yan Li fighting against Sumire, who regulated her body's shiverings to create vibrations.

However, she experienced an Adolla Link with Amaterasu, which allowed Hibana and others to escape. The episode then revealed that Sumire was the seventh Pillar. Meanwhile, at Asakusa, Benimaru Shinmon realized he had no other choice but to aid the Company 8 in the upcoming battle.

Elsewhere, Arthur Boyle sulked over his loss against Dragon. He realized his Excalibur wasn't enough to defeat his adversary. When Vulcan enquired Arthur about his sword, he explained that it was made of Orichalcum. However, Vulcan inspected the broken fragment of the blade and discovered that it was a fire-resistant carbon.

Vulcan and Arthur in the episode (Image via David Production)

Since Arthur refused to listen to him, Vulcan played along with his delusions and said he would forge him a real Orichalcum blade. Vulcan then staged an adventure for Arthur. According to Vulcan's plans, Arthur would find his Orichalcum, i.e., a hunk of steel, at the Pickle Store. The following set of clues orchestrated by Vulcan, Arthur, came across a note.

Although the note specifically instructed Arthur to go to the pickle store, he read only the first line, which read that it was the darkest beneath the lighthouse. Arthur connected the phrase to Nether - a region devoid of light. Vulcan couldn't believe the extent of Arthur's delusions. The episode ended with Arthur heading onwards to the Nether.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 9? (speculative)

Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 will continue the adaptation from chapter 203 of Atsushi Ohkubo's eponymous shonen manga series. The episode will likely continue with Arthur's Nether exploration. Fans can expect the episode to explore Arthur's background.

Fire Force season 3 episode 9 will also feature new characters, important to Arthur Boyle's life. Moreover, the episode may also showcase Shinra Kusakabe experiencing an Adolla Link with a familiar figure.

