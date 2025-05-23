Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 is set to release on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 12:26 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Shuhei Suzuri and GRAVEL officially introduced, fans can likely expect Kanji to challenge him first. However, it’s more than likely that Sakura’s battle with the new enemy leader will at least be set up by episode 9’s end.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 release date and time

Kanji and Shizuka's backstory will likely be a main focus of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 12:26 am JST on Friday, May 30, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on May 29 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 30, 2025

Where to watch Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 should at least set up Haruka Sakura's fight with Shuhei Suzuri (Image via CloverWorks)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 recap

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 began with Tasuku Tsubakino treating Haruka Sakura and co to a feast as thanks for helping cheer Ito up. It was also revealed Ito had become much more social and active since their assistance. The Sasaki twins were also revealed to be present as Tsubakino explained how he came to work at Ougi and the type of dancing he was doing. Kanji Nakamura then appeared, explaining how the Roppo Ichiza came to be.

Sakura and co pointed out the similarities to Furin, but Kanji credited Umemiya’s overhaul of the group as much more refined and transcendental. Shizuka Narita then took the stage for a song and joined Sakura and co after. Kanji then revealed that they asked them to keep Shizuka’s troubles a secret from Tsubakino because of their relationship. More enemies then arrived, with Kanji and Sakura’s group going to fight while Tsubakino and the twins stayed with Shizuka.

As Kanji, Sakura, and co entered the fight, several members of the Roppo Ichiza were introduced. They were also shown to have incredible synergy in fighting with Sakura and co, especially when it came to Sakura and Kanji. Shuhei Suzuri and his GRAVEL group were then introduced, demanding Shizuka be handed over. The episode ended with Kanji refusing and saying it didn’t matter if they won or lost the fight, as long as Keisei Street was protected.

What to expect from Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 (speculative)

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 9 should open up with the footsoldiers of GRAVEL and the Roppo Ichiza beginning to clash with each other. As their leader, Kanji Nakamura will likely target Shuhei Suzuri directly. Haruka Sakura and Hayato Suo will likely deal with Suzuri’s lieutenants in the meantime, while Akihiko Nirei likely surveys the battle from afar and offers strategic advice.

Episode 9 should eventually reveal bits and pieces of both Suzuri and Kanji’s backstories as they fight, with the latter likely getting a larger focus. His relationship with Shizuka will likely be the first thing expanded on. However, the episode should end with him being defeated by Suzuri, setting up Sakura to fight him in the subsequent release.

