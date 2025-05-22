Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 preview teases Furin's relationship with the Roppo Ichiza

Following the introduction of the Roppo Ichiza in the previous installment, fans were curious to see what the upcoming Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 would focus on. While the episode isn’t quite out yet, the official website for the television anime sequel series has released a set of preview images, a synopsis, and staff info for the upcoming episode.

While it only offers a brief glimpse into the installment’s events, it nevertheless answers’ fans question of what the general focus of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 will be. Unsurprisingly, the Roppo Ichiza seem to be at the heart of the upcoming episode’s plot, which teases expansion on their contemporary relationship with Bofurin.

Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 preview teases Sakura and co informally allying with the Roppo Ichiza

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 preview’s synopsis begins by recapping the previous episode’s events. It references that protagonist Haruka Sakura, Hayato Suo, and Akihiko Nirei all played vital roles in saving Shizuka Narita from her pursuers, who’ve still yet to be officially named. Likewise, the upcoming episode’s synopsis beginning with a recap of these events would suggest that fans will finally get this information in the upcoming installment.

The synopsis then goes on to describe the Roppo Ichiza, calling them an “ultra-militant” and “suit-wearing team” which is led by Kanji Nakamura. Their history with Furin is also referenced, with the synopsis saying that they had many conflicts with them before the group’s unification. The synopsis also specifies that there doesn’t seem to be any conflict now. This would suggest that the two groups’ history with each other will also be touched on in the coming installment.

The Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 preview’s synopsis further supports this idea by discussing the relationship the two groups seem to have. After going to Shizuka and Kanji’s bar, called the “Show Pub OUGI” here, it references the previous episode’s reveal that Tasuku Tsubakino works there as a dancer. It’s also revealed that his lieutenants Seiryu and Uryu Sakaki are also present at the bar, further suggesting the two groups are now friendly.

The preview images for the upcoming installment further suggest this overarching point, firstly with Tsubakino being seen happily handing someone a plate of food. This is likely Sakura and co, since he invited them out to thank them for their recent help in the first place. Other preview images see the Sakaki twins in the restaurant, as well as Sakura and co. However, one shot shows Kanji looking very defensive, suggesting Shizuka’s pursuers may return.

The preview ends with the episode’s staff list. Hiroshi Seko and Tanaka Shiori are credited for the screenplay. Hiroyuki Ohshima is credited for the storyboard, with Akira Yamada credited as the episode director. Hiroshi Kawakami and Yusuke Tanaka are once again the chief animation directors. Animation directors include Yuko Yoshida, Asami Komatsu, Won Chang-hee, Maho Toyoshima, Hiroki Kishi, Yoonmi Choi, Arito Shiba, Takuya Nemoto, and Falco Suzuki.

Final thoughts

Fans can expect to learn who was pursuing Shizuka and why in Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks)

While the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 8 preview information isn’t as revealing as it has been for other episodes, it still paints a fairly clear picture. The upcoming release will likely focus on the Roppo Ichiza’s history and current relationship with Furin before Shizuka’s pursuers appear. In turn, fans can expect the second half of the episode to focus primarily on introducing this new enemy group, whom Sakura and co will likely soon face themselves.

