Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 is scheduled for release on May 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The recently aired episode 8 marked the introduction of Yotaka, as well as Somegorou Akitsu, both of whom will serve integral roles throughout Jinya's journey through time.
While most of the series followed the usual mystery-solving format, episode 8 itself ended with a face-off between Jinya and Somegorou, both prepared to eliminate the other.
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9: Release date and time
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 will premiere on May 27, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 8 marked the series' transition into a more action-focused format. It directly introduced Somegorou Akitsu, who might serve as a recurring rival to Jinya in future episodes throughout the rest of the spring 2025 season.
The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:
Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9?
BS Fuji, MBS, and Tokyo MX will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 on Japanese television every Tuesday. Japanese viewers will be able to stream the episode on Netflix, Hulu, as well as Amazon Prime Video. BiliBili and Ani-One Asia will facilitate the episode's streaming in international regions.
A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 picked up with Jinya once again hunting a "demon-like figure" in the outskirts of Edo. Eventually, a severely injured woman approached Jinya, urging him to "buy her for the night," only for Jinya to refuse. Unfortunately, the injured woman, overwhelmed by pain and grief, transformed into a demon right in front of Jinya. He then consequently exorcised her.
The episode soon cut to Natsu and Ofuu attending a festival. They came across a merchant sharing the name Somegorou Akitsu with a much more skilled metalsmith. Natsu ended up buying a few trinkets from the merchant, who added in an actual hair ornament made by the real Somegorou Akitsu as a gift.
Needless to say, Natsu recognized the value of the ornament and accepted it. Unfortunately, the hair ornament put Natsu in some form of a trance, recognized as a spell by Jinya. Jinya later tried to investigate the merchant, only to end up in a standoff against the same merchant. He revealed himself to be "Somegorou Akitsu the third."
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9: What to expect?
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 will continue the fight between Somegorou Akitsu and Jinya. It will reveal the abilities and the actual standing of the newly introduced demon hunter.
Given that Somegorou mentioned confusion towards Jinya trying to investigate and find him, it is possible that the entire conflict eventually simmers down into just a simple misunderstanding.
