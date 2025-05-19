Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: Jinya's memories of Suzune resurface as another demon hunter debuts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8, titled The Night Flower Hairpin Part 1, aired on May 20, 2025, and introduced Yotaka while simultaneously revealing the presence of yet another demon hunter acting within the boundaries of Edo.

Ad

Although so far the episodes have followed a detective anime format, episode 8 ended with Jinya being engaged in combat by another demon hunter. Future episodes will take a more action-centered format, diverting away from the more mystery-driven format observed till now.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: The unfortunate lady of the night (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 picks up the story a few months after the events of episode 7 in the year 1954, with Jinya waiting for someone under a sakura tree. Soon, a severely injured woman holding a knife appears, asking Jinya to hire her for the night.

Ad

Trending

Jinya, realizing the situation, rejects the idea. This pushes the injured woman into a state of frenzy, which eventually ends up transforming her into a demon right in front of Jinya's eyes. The protagonist is able to easily defeat and exorcize her, albeit with slight disgust due to his inability to help her.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: Yotaka (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The client, another lady of the night, appears and thanks Jinya for taking up her request. She reveals how the demon was once a lady of the night like herself, who unfortunately ended up being exploited and eventually thrown away after contracting syphilis. Jinya asks for his client's name, but the client asks him to simply address her as "Yotaka."

Ad

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 then cuts to a few days later, with Natsu and Ofuu visiting a fair. Both of them eventually come across an artisan named Somegorou Akitsu, who, according to Natsu's knowledge, was a renowned metalsmith.

Ofuu and Natsu as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Natsu mentions how the Somegorou Akitsu in front of her can't be the real renowned metalsmith, since his works were nowhere near the expected quality. Eventually, Natsu relents and buys a few charms from Somegorou, who then gifts her a peculiar hairpin. It is promptly recognized by Natsu to be a work of the real Somegorou Akitsu.

Ad

The episode once again cuts to Jinya exterminating yet another demon, after being tipped off about its presence by Yotaka, who had now become somewhat of an information broker for Jinya. Yotaka soon collects her commission and leaves, while mentioning that there had been rumours of a demon-hunting spirit medium being spotted within Edo.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8: Natsu (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sometime later, Jinya returns to the Soba restaurant only to find Natsu under some kind of trance, treating Jinya as her brother while verbally expressing her longing for him. Natsu's attachment towards him ends up reminding him of Suzune, and he decides to track down the actual cause of Natsu's current state.

Ad

Ofuu reveals how Natsu ended up in such a state after wearing the peculiar hairpin bought from Somegorou Akitsu. Although the hairpin itself was a genuine work of Somegorou Akitsu, according to Zenji, the merchant that Ofuu and Natsu met couldn't have been the real Somegorou since the renowned metalsmith had died years ago.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jinya then starts looking for Somegorou Akitsu throughout Edo, only to find himself without any kind of leads or clues. At dusk, Somegorou confronts Jinya, asking why a demon like him was looking for him all over Edo. The episode ends with Somegorou Akitsu revealing himself to be Somegorou Akitsu the third and summoning his shikigami to engage Jinya in combat.

Final thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 served as an introduction to Somegorou Akitsu as well as Yotaka, both of whom will serve as key figures throughout Jinya's century-long journey. Episode 9 will actually depict the fight between Jinya and Somegorou Akitsu the third.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More