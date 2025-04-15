Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3, titled The Devourer Part 1, aired on April 15, 2025, and followed Jinta as he investigated the serial killings happening within Edo. Although most of the episode focused on revealing hints around the potential culprit of the numerous murders, it also revealed a different side of the demons.

Hosuke, a demon, was apparently living among the humans because of his dislike towards violence. Hosuke's human wife unfortunately succumbed to the serial killer, which ended with him joining forces with Jinta to hunt the killer down.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 highlights

Ofuu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 started with a timeskip, three years into the future from the events of episode 2. Jinta had continued to wander the streets of Edo as a ronin, with a newly opened run-down soba shop grabbing his attention. The soba shop was managed by Ofuu and her aging father, with their only customer being Jinta.

Although Jinta had a rather quiet demeanor about him, the owner of the soba shop enquired about his profession. While they didn't believe Jinta's profession as an actual demon hunter, Ofuu simply told him about the recent serial killings happening within Edo.

Jinta as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Apparently, the number of corpses and the number of missing person reports didn't line up, making many believe that a demon was involved in the murders. Later that night, Jinta went on to investigate the mysterious murders, only to hear the cries of a woman.

Oddly enough, Jinta could only find corpses of men upon reaching the place. Shortly after, an invisible force attacked Jinta, whom he swiftly recognized to be a demon. Although Jinta was ready to completely exterminate the demon, the demon managed to resolve the situation, revealing that he wasn't the killer that Jinta was looking for.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3: Jinta and Mosuke (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The demon then revealed himself to be Mosuke, a demon living among the humans, disguised as them. Eventually, he reveals that his wife, Hatsu, was violated and murdered, apparently by the same killer. As a result, Mosuke now held a grudge towards whoever killed his wife, urging Jinta to let him take his revenge.

On a similar note, Jinta reveals how he was formerly a human who turned into a demon after witnessing Suzune desecrate Shirayuki's body. Jinta goes further, revealing how he still wishes to stop Suzune instead of outright exterminating her like other demons. The episode ends with Jinta escorting Ofuu back to her house in the middle of the night, while the serial killer refuses to make an appearance.

Final Thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 continued the detective mystery genre structure while also making it clear that demons don't naturally gravitate towards violence. While the episode itself didn't reveal the actual culprit behind the numerous murders, Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4, which will be released on April 22, 2025, will reveal the actual party involved in the incidents.

