Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 15, 2025 01:30 GMT
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 is scheduled for release on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 3 marked its premiere on April 15, 2025, and focused on fleshing out the presence of demons among human societies.

Episode 3 also revealed that Jinta had turned into a full-fledged demon after witnessing Suzune desecrating Shirayuki's body in episode 1. But he still wanted to stop Suzune instead of killing her outright, despite her status as the demon's messiah.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will be released on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 am JST and will focus on uncovering the mystery around the slasher demon that has been preying on Edo residents. The new detective anime format will persist for most of the series' episodes throughout the Spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time11:00 amMondayApril 21, 2025
Pacific Time08:00 amMondayApril 21, 2025
British Summer Time04:00 pmMondayApril 21, 2025
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmMondayApril 21, 2025
Australian Central Time12:30 amTuesday
April 22, 2025
India Standard Time08:30 pmMondayApril 21, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmMondayApril 21, 2025
Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will be broadcast on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly, every Tuesday. Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode in Japan. Ani-One Asia and BiliBili will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3

Ofuu and her father, as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Ofuu and her father, as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 skipped forward three years after the events of episode 2. Jinta had wandered the streets of Edo as a ronin demon hunter for the last three years. Recently, Jinta had become a regular customer of a newly opened, run-down soba restaurant run by Ofuu and her father.

Eventually, Ofuu and her father learn about Jinta's current profession as a demon hunter. They tell him about the serial killer that has surfaced recently. The mismatch between the found corpses and the actual number of missing individuals eventually led to Jinta investigating the issue.

Jinta and Mosuke in his human form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Jinta and Mosuke in his human form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Later, Jinta comes across Mosuke, a demon hiding among the humans. Mosuke had been living among the humans due to his dislike for violence. His wife, Hatsu, accepted him despite his demon lineage.

Unfortunately, Hatsu was violated and later murdered by, apparently, the same serial killer who has been terrorizing Edo. Mosuke and Jinta join forces to find the culprit of the murders. The episode ends with Jinta finding Ofuu and walking her back to their house, due to the increasing attacks happening on Edo residents.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will see Jinta and Mosuke uncover the secret behind the Slasher and will divert from the mystery-solving format to a more action-oriented format. Although demons have been suspected as the culprits behind the numerous deaths, episode 4 will reveal the actual parties involved in the incidents.

Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

