Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 is scheduled for release on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 3 marked its premiere on April 15, 2025, and focused on fleshing out the presence of demons among human societies.

Episode 3 also revealed that Jinta had turned into a full-fledged demon after witnessing Suzune desecrating Shirayuki's body in episode 1. But he still wanted to stop Suzune instead of killing her outright, despite her status as the demon's messiah.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will be released on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 am JST and will focus on uncovering the mystery around the slasher demon that has been preying on Edo residents. The new detective anime format will persist for most of the series' episodes throughout the Spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday April 21, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday April 21, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

April 22, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday April 21, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday April 21, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will be broadcast on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly, every Tuesday. Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode in Japan. Ani-One Asia and BiliBili will stream the episode for international audiences.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3

Ofuu and her father, as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 3 skipped forward three years after the events of episode 2. Jinta had wandered the streets of Edo as a ronin demon hunter for the last three years. Recently, Jinta had become a regular customer of a newly opened, run-down soba restaurant run by Ofuu and her father.

Eventually, Ofuu and her father learn about Jinta's current profession as a demon hunter. They tell him about the serial killer that has surfaced recently. The mismatch between the found corpses and the actual number of missing individuals eventually led to Jinta investigating the issue.

Jinta and Mosuke in his human form (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Later, Jinta comes across Mosuke, a demon hiding among the humans. Mosuke had been living among the humans due to his dislike for violence. His wife, Hatsu, accepted him despite his demon lineage.

Unfortunately, Hatsu was violated and later murdered by, apparently, the same serial killer who has been terrorizing Edo. Mosuke and Jinta join forces to find the culprit of the murders. The episode ends with Jinta finding Ofuu and walking her back to their house, due to the increasing attacks happening on Edo residents.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 will see Jinta and Mosuke uncover the secret behind the Slasher and will divert from the mystery-solving format to a more action-oriented format. Although demons have been suspected as the culprits behind the numerous deaths, episode 4 will reveal the actual parties involved in the incidents.

