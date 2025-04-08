Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2: Jinta returns to Edo as the fate of his mother is revealed

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2, titled "The Demon's Daughter," aired on April 8, 2025, and depicted Jinta, who had returned to Edo in his centuries-long pursuit of Suzune.

The episode mainly acted as an exposition to reveal how demons are actually formed, and lingering emotions, as well as repressed emotions, can give rise to demons out of thin air. The episode also warned against stagnant emotions, implying that Jinta and his father might later reconcile, despite their rather strained relationship

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2: Jinta (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 picks up a few years after the events of episode 1, with Jinta back in the streets of Edo. Juuzo, a merchant, hires Jinta and leaves his employee Zenji to brief Jinta about the situation. Zenji reveals that Jinta is supposed to guard Natsu, Juuzo's precious daughter, since she was supposedly being haunted by a demon.

Natsu appears shortly after and delivers a few harsh words targeted at Jinta, calling him a con artist who's trying to scam Juuzo by capitalizing on demons that do not exist. Although Natsu tries to send Jinta away, he remains concentrated on his task. Later that night, while Zenji stands guard outside Natsu's quarters, the supposed demon appears, repeating the phrase "Return my daughter" while reaching to kill Zenji.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2: Natsu and Juuzo (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Fortunately, Jinta appears out of nowhere and defeats the demon, confirming the actual existence of the demon while simultaneously making Natsu accept him as her bodyguard. Jinta then implies that the demon will return, since this one disappeared without emitting white smoke, which is an indicator of a demon's passing.

Both Jinta and Zenji spend the next day together, where it is revealed that Juuzo's wife was killed by demons, and his son ran away shortly after. This ended up in creating intense hatred for demons within Juuzo. Zenji makes it clear that Juuzo would've never adopted Natsu if she were to be the offspring of a demon, like the events so far have implied.

Jinta confronting the demon (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The episode then cuts to Natsu monologuing about her adopted status and her doubts regarding the emotions and love that Juuzo might or might not hold towards her. Later that night, Natsu asks Jinta about how demons are born. Jinta reveals that demons can be born between two demons or as a result of a demon violating a human woman.

Jinta also implies that demons can simply be manifest due to an abundance of negative emotions, with cases of humans simply turning into demons while being alive. He goes on to clarify that Natsu isn't the demon's offspring, since he knew this demon.

The demon then appears once again and engages Jinta in combat. It is then revealed that the demon had manifested due to Natsu's repressed insecurities and her want to gain Juuzo's complete attention. Eventually, Natsu overcomes her repressed feelings and orders Jinta to dispatch the demon, an order he obeys.

Suzune, as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Shortly after the situation is resolved, Natsu covertly addresses the demon's remaining consciousness, mentioning how its stagnant emotions have kept it in the world of the living. Jinta mentions how emotions shouldn't stay stagnant, and executes the monster's remains, bidding farewell to his own mother, revealing that the "daughter" mentioned so far was Suzune.

Eventually, Jinta leaves after addressing Zenji and Natsu. Shortly after, Juuzo appears and orders Zenji to get back to work. Zenji asks Juuzo about his faith and trust towards Jinta, wondering why Juuzo didn't even question his origins. The episode ends with Juuzo saying that a parent doesn't need any reason to have complete faith in their children.

Final Thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 managed to completely change the tone set in episode 1, taking a more personal approach to Jinta and Juuzo's backstory. Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 answered the questions around Jinta and Suzune's father, while also revealing that he too, was a victim of circumstances.

