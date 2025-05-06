Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: Naotsugu gains closure as Sadanaga and Ofuu's truth comes to light

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6, titled The Garden of Happiness Part 2, aired on May 6, 2025, and finally revealed the specifics behind Sadanaga Miura's disappearance. While simultaneously, a different kind of human-demon relationship was shown.

Ad

Ofuu and her father also gained their much-needed backstory, especially since they have been present within the story as prominent side characters since episode 3.

Future episodes will follow the usual detective mystery formula, gradually transitioning into a more action-focused format.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: Jinya and Naotsugu (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 picked up from the events of episode 5, with Naotsugu escorting Jinya to his house in order to further investigate Sadanaga Miura's disappearance.

Ad

Trending

Jinya enters the samurai's residence and gets greeted by Naotsugu's mother in a much more formal and polite way than he expected, given his status as a nameless ronin.

Eventually, Jinya investigates the belongings left behind by Sadanaga and realizes that he must've been whisked away by a demon.

He requests to investigate Sadanaga's personal room, which ends with both him and Naotsugu being whisked away into a separate dimension.

Soon, the dimension shows them visions of a young girl losing her parents and home to a fire.

Ad

Overcome by the grief and despair, she inadvertently turns into a demon, only to get ostracized by humans despite not having any ill intent towards them.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: The demon girl (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Eventually, the girl reveals herself in front of Jinya and Naotsugu, mentioning how the garden they stand in is a result of demon abilities.

Ad

Apparently, the garden was a separate dimension created from her memories, which constantly replay the memories of her parents from her childhood.

Naotsugu tries to enquire about his brother Sadanaga, only for the demon girl to reveal that Sadanaga was indeed here with her.

The girl goes on to unveil how Sadanaga once stumbled into this garden and refused to leave her alone, and spent a really long time in this dimension keeping her company.

Ad

Apparently, Sadanaga realized that the demon girl had been lonely for centuries and decided to become her father. Soon, she dispels the garden, urging Naotsugu to move on and realize that Sadanaga Miura was a really kind person.

Sadanaga Miura and the demon girl as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Naotsugu and Jinya meet back at the Soba restaurant, where Naotsugu thanks Jinya for his help and accepts that he should just move on.

Ad

Both Ofuu and her father thank Jinya for helping Naotsugu under their request. Soon, Jinya starts assessing the transpired events, coming to the conclusion that Ofuu's father had mentioned Naotsugu as "Arimori" previously.

Given that real names of samurai like "Arimori" are only known to lords or family members, Jinya deduces that Ofuu's father was Sadanaga himself.

He goes further and realizes how Sadanaga must've aged due to the accelerated time within the demon girl's garden within one month of real-life time.

Ad

As a result, he abandoned his identity as Sadanaga Miura and started the run-down soba restaurant.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: Ofuu and her father (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Ofuu's father, faced by the accurate theory, relents and reveals that he indeed is Sadanaga Miura while simultaneously revealing that he knew Jinya's identity as a demon.

Ad

Jinya further enquires about what the demon girl was doing now. Sadanaga simply mentions how she's been right beside him all these moments as Ofuu.

Ofuu asks Jinya what he'll do next, since demon hunting is his job and she herself is a demon.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 ends with Jinya simply ordering a bowl of Soba, content with the fact that Naotsugu, Ofuu, and her father have moved on from their past.

Ad

Final thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 will be released on May 13, 2025, and follow a different mystery around a painting cursed by a demon.

While the episodes so far have gradually pushed Jinya towards accepting his own emotions, while simultaneously gaining closure to his biological father.

Episode 7 will apparently bring closure to Jinya and his father's estranged relationship.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More