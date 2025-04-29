Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5: Jinya helping Naotsugu recontextualizes human-demon relations

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5, titled The Garden of Happiness Part 1, premiered on April 28, 2025, and started off the beginning of a spirited away mystery mixed in with memory manipulation.

Ad

Although the episodes so far have followed the common theme centered around revealing different kinds of demon-human relationships, Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 apparently tries to focus on revealing hardships and their overwhelming significance in the life of an immortal demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 highlights

Natsu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 started off with a young girl singing a song about families, homes, and bonds, which gradually transitioned into a more ominous tone explaining how the family grew apart. The song ended with the girl directly addressing the audience, declaring how there is no end to the song at all.

Ad

Trending

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 then cuts to Natsu exiting Ofuu's Soba restaurant only to stumble onto a samurai. Given the usual short tempers and rather pompous disposition of samurais, Natsu starts apologizing vehemently, unsure of her fate, which rested completely in the samurai's hands.

Ofuu and her father as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Soba restaurant owner swiftly appears, dispelling the tension by introducing the samurai as Naotsugu Miura. Apparently, Naotsugu was a rather soft-hearted and well-mannered samurai while simultaneously being one of the few regulars of the Soba restaurant.

Ad

Soon after, Natsu leaves, and Naotsugu puts in an order for soba. Naotsugu then expresses his current predicament, stating how he had an older brother named Sadanaga Miura who was spirited away, but oddly no one remembers the brother ever existing. The owner tries to lighten the tension by mentioning that Naotsugu is the only heir of the Miura family, and recollections of his brother must be an outcome of stress and exhaustion.

Ad

Naotsugu remains adamant in his query, which prompts the owner to recommend Jinya due to his usual run-ins with odd events. Soon enough, Jinya enters the shop to get his usual order of soba, only to get confronted by Naotsugu. Although Naotsugu's predicament seems to be related to demons, Jinya expresses how he is only good at exterminating demons and cannot really help with supernatural investigations.

Sadanaga Miura and Naotsugu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Frustrated, Naotsugu pays for his soba and silently leaves the restaurant. Later, the owner and Ofuu herself request Jinya to somehow help Naotsugu. Jinya eventually decides to meet Naotsugu and offer help while simultaneously asking him to keep his expectations low.

Ad

After being unable to uncover any kind of clues, Jinya requests Naotsugu to bring him the belongings that Naotsugu's brother had left behind. Naotsugu mentions some flowers left behind by his brother and leaves to fetch them. Shortly after, the soba shop owner produces a Kogai belonging to the Naotsugu family.

The owner goes on to mention how Naotsugu once gave it to him long ago for safekeeping. He then requests Jinya to return the Kogai to "Arimori," mentioning how his mother would reprimand Naotsugu for losing his Kogai. Jinya asks why Naotsugu would even hand his Kogai to the soba restaurant owner and why he is acquainted with Naotsugu's mother.

Ad

The mysterious girl as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The owner visibly becomes nervous and mentions that he has had run-ins with the Naotsugu family in the past. Afterwards, Jinya goes over Naotsugu's description of the flowers, internally hoping that the flowers don't turn out to be "daffodils."

Ad

The episode then cuts to the mysterious girl from the beginning appearing once again, mentioning how the garden around her is "The Garden of Happiness," where she spent time with her family. Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 ends with the girl mentioning that she has no one to go back to.

Final Thoughts

Jinya as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 introduced new characters while simultaneously fleshing out supporting characters that have been present since episode 3 of the series. The spirited away mystery will persist for yet another episode, with action-heavy mysteries beginning in episode 7. Episode 6 will be released on May 6, 2025.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More