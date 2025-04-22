Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4, which aired on April 22, 2025, followed Jinta as he confronted the slasher demon and the culprits who murdered Hatsu. A significant portion of the episode, titled The Devourer Part 2, focused on the relationship between Hatsu and Mosuke, where the former accepted Mosuke despite his being a demon in human disguise.

Ad

While the first episode focused on combat, the current detective format will continue for a few more episodes, introducing characters essential to Jinta's century-long pursuit.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 highlights

Ofuu, as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 picks up where episode 3 left off, continuing the conversation between Ofuu and Jinta. While Jinta tries to maintain his stoic demeanor during their walk home, Ofuu succeeds in initiating a discussion about Jinta's uptight nature.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, their conversation shifts to flowers, noting that their beauty is often overlooked despite their constant presence in the surroundings. Ofuu then concludes their walk by encouraging Jinta to slow down and appreciate the beauty that life has to offer.

Jinta and Mosuke (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Later, Jinta and Mosuke encounter the slasher demon attempting to snatch an innocent woman. The demon manages to escape, with Mosuke pursuing it to find its lair. Jinta tries to comfort the woman, who turns out to be Natsu, his adopted sister from episode 2, who was out on an errand. Eventually, Natsu's aide, Zenji, also arrives, mentioning that a nearby temple has been suspected of being the demon's lair for several weeks.

Ad

Meanwhile, Mosuke discovers that the demon has a habit of consuming women while mentioning its need to "return" somewhere. The demon somehow finds Mosuke, fatally wounding him and leaving him to die. Jinta eventually makes his way to the temple, where he finds a mortally wounded Mosuke grieving over his inability to avenge his wife, Hatsu, who must have been killed by the demon.

Jinta and the slasher demon (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Mosuke then requests Jinta to avenge his wife, Hatsu, sacrificing his demon abilities as a final parting gift. Meanwhile, the demon reflects on its existence, recalling its birth, when its instincts urged it to kill men and "return home."

Ad

Later, Jinta successfully tracks down and eliminates the monster. It is revealed that Hatsu was violated and murdered not by the demon, but by two Edo men who preyed on women. Hatsu's broken spirit lost her memories and transformed into a demon, killing men out of hatred while simultaneously consuming women in a futile effort to reclaim her now-shattered psyche and memories.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4: Hatsu (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Clearly, her instincts were urging her to return to Mosuke. Recognizing the situation, Jinta places both Mosuke and Hatsu's final belongings together in their now-empty home. Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 concludes with Jinta hunting down the men who had violated Hatsu, taking them down to avenge the untimely deaths of both Mosuke and Hatsu.

Ad

Final thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 continued the trend established in the previous episode, highlighting the contrasting natures of humans and demons.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 will be released on April 29, 2025, presenting a spirited away mystery for Jinta to investigate.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More