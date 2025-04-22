Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 will be released on April 29, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. April 22, 2025, marked the premiere of episode 4, which revealed the secret behind the serial murders happening within Edo, while simultaneously reuniting both Mosuke and his wife, Hatsu.

Episode 4 further revealed insights into Jinta's actual situation, where Natsu and his family knew about his inability to age. Although most of the episode served towards unveiling the murder mystery from episode 3, it also put focus on Jinta's overall outlook on life. It showed how he should sometimes stop his pursuit of monsters and enjoy life around him.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 is scheduled to be released on April 29, 2025, at 12:00 am JST and depict Jinta aiding a samurai in investigating the disappearance of his brother. The spring 2025 anime will continue the mystery-solving format for the foreseeable future.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday April 28, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday April 28, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday April 28, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

April 29, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday April 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday April 28, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5?

MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 on Japanese television. Streaming of the episode for Japanese audiences will be made available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, while BiliBili and Ani-One Asia facilitate the episode's streaming for international audiences.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4

Hatsu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 4 started off from the ending of episode 3, with Jinta escorting Ofuu back home. Although Jinta remained true to his overall stoic and serious demeanor, Ofuu managed to spark a conversation with him about flowers and their beauty.

Eventually, their conversation diverted towards Jinta's uptight nature and how he should unwind and enjoy the beauty that life has to offer.

Sometime after escorting Ofuu back to her house, Jinta and Mosuke encounter the demon suspected to be the infamous slasher. Unfortunately, the monster escapes, with Mosuke deciding to tail it. Mosuke eventually falls victim to the demon, with his last words requesting Jinta to avenge his wife by killing the demon, which must've been the one to kill Hatsu.

Jinta and the slasher demon (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Later, it is revealed that the demon was Mosuke's wife, who had lost her humanity as well as her memories and turned into a demon, following her own murder, which was orchestrated by two men residing in Edo. The episode ends with Jinta liberating Hatsu's spirit, followed by him killing the men who had violated and murdered her, orchestrating the entire tragedy.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 will mark the introduction of another important character, who'll commission Jinta to solve a mystery around the disappearance of his older brother. Similar to previous episodes, episode 5 will also revolve around the relationship harbored between demons and humans.

