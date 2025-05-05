Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 will be released on May 13, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 6, released on May 6, 2025, revealed the actual events that led to Sadanaga Miura's disappearance.
While episode 5 hinted that the mysterious girl appearing throughout the episode was an ominous demon, episode 6 itself revealed that Sadanaga essentially accepted the demon girl as his daughter, eventually leaving his identity as a samurai behind.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7.
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7: Release date and time
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 will premiere on May 13, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The episodes so far have served as a closure, slowly making Jinya accept the hardships and incidents he has experienced. The episodes will transition to a more action-focused format towards the latter parts of the spring 2025 season.
The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:
Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7?
Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Fuji will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 on Japanese television, with new episodes following weekly every Tuesday. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. International viewers will be able to stream the episode on BiliBili and Ani-One Asia.
A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 picked up from the ending of episode 5, with Naotsugu escorting Jinya to his home to investigate the belongings Sadanaga had left behind. After examining the items, Jinya realizes that Sadanaga's disappearance must have been the work of a demon. As a result, he decides to inspect the room that Sadanaga once used.
Eventually, both Naotsugu and Jinya find themselves whisked away into a different space. The visions within this strange realm reveal how the eerie little girl from episode 5 lost her parents and all of her belongings in a fire, transforming into a demon due to the overwhelming emotions she experienced. The demon girl soon appears before Jinya and Naotsugu, revealing that the unusual space is a dreamscape created by her abilities.
Apparently, Sadanaga had stumbled into this space, sensed the demon girl's loneliness, and decided to essentially adopt her. Unfortunately, due to time dilation, Sadanaga aged significantly and chose to abandon his former identity as Sadanaga Miura.
Naotsugu comes to terms with the fact that his brother will not return to the Miura family and thanks Jinya for his help. The episode ends with Jinya deducing that the soba restaurant owner was, in fact, Sadanaga Miura, with the demon girl now living as his daughter, Ofuu.
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7: What to expect?
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 7 will mainly focus on bringing closure to Jinya and his estranged relationship with his biological father. The episode will follow Jinya as he tries to solve the mystery of a "demonic painting," which will eventually lead to him mending his relationship with his father.
