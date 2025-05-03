10 Anime characters who came back from the dead

For some of the most iconic anime characters, the grave is less a final destination and more like an unexpected detour. In the ever-twisting world of anime, where logic often bows to imagination, death doesn’t always mean goodbye. Whether they’re brought back through mystical artifacts, strange supernatural forces, or sheer narrative brilliance, these characters prove that in anime, dying is often just the beginning of a whole new chapter.

Some anime characters come back from the dead in moments so powerful they reshape entire story arcs. Take Goku from Dragon Ball Z, who’s been revived more times than some characters have had fight scenes. Or Usagi Tsukino, better known as Sailor Moon, whose emotional resurrection lit up the magical girl genre. Then there’s Brook from One Piece, who’s a walking skeleton with a soul. This list explores 10 unforgettable anime characters who’ve come back from the dead, each from a different series, each with a comeback scene fans still talk about today.

These anime characters like Yuji Itadori and Goku prove that death is just the beginning

1) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

A still of Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Topping the list is none other than Usagi Tsukino, better known as Sailor Moon, whose resurrection is as grand as it is magical. In the climactic finale of Season 1, Usagi and her fellow Sailor Guardians sacrifice themselves in an emotional showdown against Queen Beryl and the Dark Kingdom.

But through the power of the Silver Crystal and her unbreakable love, Usagi not only revives herself but also resets the timeline to grant her friends a new, peaceful life. When it comes to anime characters who return from death, Sailor Moon does it with elegance, light, and a touch of cosmic sparkle.

2) Kurono Kei (Gantz)

A still of Kurono (Image via Studio Gonzo)

Kurono Kei’s journey through death and back is one of the darkest on this list. In Gantz, after dying while saving a homeless man, he’s resurrected by a mysterious black sphere named Gantz. From that point on, he’s trapped in a deadly game where he fights aliens to earn points, and those points can be used to bring others (or himself) back from death.

Kurono dies multiple times, and each revival only deepens the show’s exploration of morality, violence, and the will to survive. It’s gritty, unforgiving, and unlike any other revival tale in anime.

3) Rin (Inuyasha)

A still of Rin (Image via Sunrise)

Rin’s death in Inuyasha is as heartbreaking as it is brief. After being killed by wolves, her body is discovered by Sesshomaru, the stoic demon lord who rarely shows emotion. Using Tenseiga, a sword that heals rather than harms, he brings her back to life.

This single act of kindness sparks an emotional transformation in Sesshomaru, who grows fiercely protective of Rin. In the world of anime characters and resurrections, Rin’s is a quiet but powerful turning point that softens even the coldest heart.

4) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

A still of Denji (Image via Mappa Studio)

Denji’s rebirth in Chainsaw Man is as grisly as it gets. After being betrayed by the yakuza and dismembered by the Zombie Devil, Denji dies a bloody death. But in a moment of pure devotion, Pochita, his tiny chainsaw demon pet, fuses with his heart to resurrect him.

Denji is reborn as Chainsaw Man, a devil-human hybrid with jagged blades and a thirst for something resembling a normal life. Of all anime characters who've come back from the dead, Denji’s return is chaotic, gory, and undeniably metal.

5) Subaru Natsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World)

A still of Subaru (Image via White Fox)

Subaru isn’t just one of the anime characters who comes back from the dead, he makes it a lifestyle. In Re:ZERO, every time he dies, the world resets to a prior save point, forcing him to relive events with his memories intact. It sounds helpful, but each death is brutal, and the trauma builds with every loop.

Unlike others who get magical revivals, Subaru’s power, Return by Death, is a psychological gauntlet that tests his spirit again and again. His arc is less about surviving death and more about enduring its aftermath.

6) Brook (One Piece)

A still of Brook (Image via Toei Animation)

Among anime characters who blur the line between life and death, Brook is in a class of his own, literally. After dying with his pirate crew, Brook’s soul is given a second chance thanks to the Yomi Yomi no Mi (Revive-Revive Fruit). The catch? It takes his soul a year to find his body, and by then, it’s nothing but bones.

Introduced in the Thriller Bark arc, Brook’s return is eerie, hilarious, and oddly heartwarming. He brings a mix of comedy and melancholy to the Straw Hat crew, plus some killer music.

7) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto Shippuden)

A still of Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi’s death during the Pain Invasion arc was a gut-punch for fans who had grown attached to the calm, cool, and powerful ninja. After exhausting his chakra to save Choji and convey vital intel, Kakashi’s soul drifts into the afterlife, where he shares a touching reunion with his late father.

But when Naruto convinces Nagato to use Rinne Rebirth, Kakashi is among those revived. His comeback restores a pillar of strength to the Hidden Leaf Village and serves as a reminder that even in war, redemption and hope are possible.

8) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

A still of Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Let’s face it: when anime characters are brought back to life, Goku is the blueprint. He’s died more than once, first sacrificing himself to help defeat Raditz, and later during the Cell Games, and each time, the Dragon Balls are the key to his return.

Whether summoned on Namek or Earth, the wish-granting orbs make death a revolving door for our Saiyan hero. Goku’s revivals are often grand and timed for maximum drama, proving that in the Dragon Ball universe, dying is just another training arc.

9) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Yusuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yusuke is one of those anime characters whose story starts where most end: with death. In the very first episode, he dies saving a child from a car accident, something even the Spirit World didn’t see coming. As a result, Yusuke is given trials to earn a second chance at life.

With support from Botan, Kuwabara, and Keiko, he passes the tests and returns to the land of the living, not just as a teenage delinquent, but as a Spirit Detective. His resurrection kicks off a supernatural journey that shaped 90s anime storytelling.

10) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A still of Yuji (Image via Mappa Studio)

Among anime characters who’ve taken a round-trip to the afterlife, Yuji Itadori’s death and return in Jujutsu Kaisen is both shocking and profound. After swallowing a cursed object, one of Sukuna’s fingers, Yuji becomes the vessel for the King of Curses.

During a deadly mission, Sukuna rips out Yuji’s heart, effectively killing him. But here’s the twist: Sukuna revives him just a few episodes later, using his powers to heal the body they now share. It’s not just a revival, it’s a dangerous pact that fuels Yuji’s internal struggle for control and identity.

Final Thoughts

These anime characters didn’t just cheat death, they turned it into an epic plot twist. From soul-fused swords to cursed contracts and mystical crystals, their comebacks are as unique as they are unforgettable. Whether fans are in it for the thrills, the tears, or the sheer weirdness of it all, one thing is clear: in anime, no one's ever truly gone.

