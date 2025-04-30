10 Anime characters like Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan

For fans seeking anime characters like Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan, few fictional leaders have the same level of impact. As commander of the Survey Corps, he was a formidable strategist, a paragon of stoic determination, and someone willing to sacrifice anything, even himself, for the future of humanity.
His calculated decision-making and heroic final charge toward the Beast Titan will be remembered. They embody the very essence of his character: a man who bore the weight of truth and leadership in a cruel world.
This list features 10 anime characters like Erwin Smith, who demonstrate similar traits, tactical brilliance, moral ambiguity, and total devotion to a higher cause. From Lelouch's tragic genius in Code Geass to Balalaika's murderous authority in Black Lagoon, these characters also make tragic choices, lead their peers into impossible fights, and portray the demoralizing reality of leadership seen in Attack on Titan.
Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.
Strategic minds and fearless leaders: anime characters like Erwin Smith, who redefine sacrifice
1) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)
One of the most compelling anime characters, like Erwin Smith, Lelouch vi Britannia masterminds a revolution under the alias Zero. He sacrifices his reputation and life for world peace through the Zero Requiem, much like Erwin's su*cide charge to defeat the Beast Titan.
During the Black Rebellion arc, Lelouch’s brilliant strategies and willingness to make painful decisions mirror Erwin’s detached but driven leadership style in Attack on Titan.
2) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)
Roy Mustang stands out among anime characters like Erwin Smith because of his determination and reasoning capability. Following the horrors of the Ishvalan War, he takes on the difficult task of changing the system from within. He is truly in charge of his situation in the Promised Day arc when he eliminates key political figures.
He makes a bold statement with his actions, just like Erwin when he attempted to challenge the royal family in Attack on Titan. Mustang’s grief-fueled drive to build a better world makes him a poignant counterpart to Erwin.
3) Shikamaru Nara (Naruto Shippuden)
At first, Shikamaru may appear to be just a lazy genius, but as he starts assuming the role of battlefield tactician, he solidifies himself among the ranks of other anime characters like Erwin Smith.
With the passing of his mentor Asuma, Shikamaru has taken on more and more important leadership roles. His strategic command during the Fourth Great Ninja War, especially his cool-headed decisions under pressure, reflects Erwin’s approach to life-or-death missions in Attack on Titan.
4) Askeladd (Vinland Saga)
Askeladd's mind games and moral ambiguity make him one of the most captivating anime characters, like Erwin Smith. His arc in Vinland Saga, especially when he orchestrates King Sweyn's assassination, shows a person who is willing to give everything for a goal that the others around him fail to understand.
Just as Erwin kept his true motives hidden while guiding the Survey Corps, Askeladd plots silently and sacrifices himself for the greater good of his people.
5) Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)
Though a villain, Medusa belongs on a list of anime characters like Erwin Smith due to her exceptional planning and emotional detachment. Her infiltration of the DWMA and psychological manipulation of Crona demonstrate her unmatched strategic depth.
While Erwin fought for humanity’s survival and Medusa sought chaos, both operated with long-term vision, precise timing, and nerve, traits crucial during the Survey Corps’ operations in Attack on Titan.
6) Reinhard von Lohengramm (Legend of the Galactic Heroes)
Reinhard’s rise to power in Legend of the Galactic Heroes makes him a classic example of anime characters like Erwin Smith. Leading fleets across interstellar battlefields, Reinhard balances political ambition with personal loss. His actions during the war against the Free Planets Alliance show a young leader forced to bury personal grief for the sake of strategy, an experience Erwin understood all too well in Attack on Titan.
7) Ikari Gendo (Neon Genesis Evangelion)
Among anime characters like Erwin Smith, Ikari Gendo stands out for his cold, calculated pursuit of what he deems the greater good. As the head of NERV, Gendo orchestrates events from the shadows, often making harrowing decisions that sacrifice others for his vision of humanity's evolution.
In the Human Instrumentality Project arc, his willingness to manipulate his son and crew for a larger, enigmatic goal recalls Erwin's infamous charge against the Beast Titan. Both men carry the crushing weight of command, sacrificing personal connection for perceived salvation.
8) Guren Ichinose (Seraph of the End)
Guren Ichinose is one of those anime characters like Erwin Smith who blends emotion and strategy with unsettling ease. As a lieutenant colonel, he keeps his real intentions hidden and makes heartbreaking choices during the Battle of Shinjuku, sacrificing allies for the bigger picture, just as Erwin did in Attack on Titan.
His use of forbidden magic to revive the dead reveals a leader haunted by guilt but unwilling to back down, embodying Erwin’s same weight of command and sacrifice.
9) Kamui (Gintama)
Kamui’s blend of combat prowess and inner conflict makes him one of the most striking anime characters like Erwin Smith. In the Rakuyou arc, he leads battles that pit him against his own family, showing how far he’ll go to pursue what he believes is necessary.
His cold tactics and emotional restraint, especially when choosing duty over blood, mirror Erwin's calculated sacrifices in Attack on Titan, highlighting a leader caught between loyalty and responsibility.
10) Balalaika (Black Lagoon)
Balalaika, leader of Hotel Moscow, brings an iron will and battlefield expertise that places her firmly among anime characters like Erwin Smith. In the Tokyo arc, her ruthless blend of diplomacy and militant strategy mirrors Erwin's tact during the Survey Corps’ pivotal battles in Attack on Titan.
A former Soviet officer now commanding a powerful crime syndicate, Balalaika embodies the same lethal authority and cold calculation Erwin displayed at humanity’s darkest crossroads.
Final Thoughts
Each of these anime characters, like Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan, carries the scars of leadership, the burden of tough decisions, and the vision to guide others through chaos. Like Erwin Smith, they remind us that sometimes, the most heroic thing a leader can do is shoulder the weight no one else can bear.
Read more:
- 10 anime characters like Meliodas from the Seven Deadly Sins
- 10 anime characters who can transform into weapons