10 anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto 

Anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto stand out as mentors, through his stoic combat abilities and his profound duty, combined with his relaxed personality. Mentors who excel as combatants prove themselves vital for their teams through their mentorship of newcomers.

Asuma's strong impact on Team 10, particularly on Shikamaru transforms his narrative into one of the most moving episodes in the entire series. Asuma Sarutobi wasn't just a shinobi— he was a protector, mentor, and father figure to his students. His expertise in wind-style chakra, alongside his signature trench knives, made him both an eminent combatant and an accomplished chief.

During the Hidan and Kakuzu Arc (Naruto episodes 71-82), he protected his village by fighting two lethal enemies, even though he understood the dangerous stakes. Through his selfless act Shikamaru found the motivation to develop into an outstanding tactical thinker.

The following list explores 10 anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi, beginning with Demon Slayer's passionate firebreather Kyojuro Rengoku, followed by Attack on Titan's taciturn leader Captain Levi, alongside other animated warriors.

Kyojuro Rengoku, Shanks, and 8 other anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto

1) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Kyojuro, the flame hashira (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, is one of the most beloved anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi. Introduced in the Mugen Train Arc (episodes 26-34), Rengoku demonstrates an identical absolute dedication toward teaching his students and all of his subordinates.

Rengoku's energetic nature, together with his strategic skills and his talent for encouraging people, showcase characteristics that Asuma also had.

During his last fight against Akaza in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Rengoku makes his final stand to guard the new young Shinobis in the same manner that Asuma dedicated himself during his battle with Hidan in Naruto. Through his act of selflessness, Tanjiro and his companions learn about how important it is to stay resilient, along with the need to fulfill obligations.

2) Shanks (One Piece)

Shanks, with his commanding presence (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks embodies Asuma’s laid-back yet commanding presence. Introduced early in One Piece (episode 4), he sets Luffy on his journey and remains a significant figure throughout. His most impactful moments include his intervention in the Marineford Arc (episodes 459-489), where his calm wisdom and overwhelming strength prevent further bloodshed.

Not unlike anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi in Naruto, Shanks doesn't need to fight unnecessarily— his presence alone is enough to command respect. Both characters prioritize their proteges’ growth over personal power, cementing their legacy as revered mentors.

3) Thors Snorresson (Vinland Saga)

Thors, the jomsviking warrior (Image via Wit Studio)

Thors, the former Jomsviking warrior in Vinland Saga, is a prime example of anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi. In the Prologue Arc (episodes 1-4), he showcases a protective yet disciplined nature, guiding his people with wisdom rather than violence.

Though once a fearsome warrior, Thors renounces unnecessary bloodshed, much like Asuma’s preference for strategy over brute force. His fateful battle against Askeladd's men parallels Asuma’s confrontation with Hidan in Naruto, as both knowingly step into their final fight to protect those they love.

Thors’ death profoundly impacts his son, Thorfinn, setting him on a journey of growth and vengeance, just as Asuma’s loss reshapes Shikamaru into a mature leader.

4) Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto (Bleach)

Shigekuni Yamamoto, powerful warrior and protector (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto from Bleach is a forbidding mentor, like Asuma, who embodies wisdom and overwhelming strength. As Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13, he gains respect and loyalty, just as does Asuma among the Naruto Jonin.

In the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc (episode 367 onwards), Yamamoto's leadership and prowess in battle were unadulterated, when it continued to withstand Yhwach's army in vengeance.

Similar to anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi, he considered the future of his people more than his life, and ultimately gave that life to protect them. His stern but sympathetic guidance justifies his place among fighters and wise anime mentors.

5) Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

Kamina, an inspiring and bold mentor (Image via Studio Gainax)

Kamina from Gurren Lagann is an inspiring and brave mentor, comparable to Asuma Sarutobi. As the captain of Team Gurren, he instills unwavering confidence in Simon, showing him just how cruel their world can be.

He demonstrated these fully during the Teppelin Arc (episodes 1-8), leading with pure charisma and self-assuredness for his allies. Like Asuma in Naruto, Kamina's sacrifice is a pivotal moment for his apprentice that impels Simon to transcend himself.

His combination of shrewd battle vision, selfless service, and the sort of stirring encouragement, give him actual power as one among various anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi.

6) Aizawa Shouta (My Hero Academia)

Aizawa, eraser head (Image via Studio Bones)

Aizawa, also known as Eraser Head, is another one among remarkable anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi. He maintains a strict, yet deeply caring, mentorship over Class 1-A, ensuring his students develop both strength and wisdom.

In the USJ Arc (episodes 9-13), Aizawa proves his allegiance to defend his students at all costs by choosing to fight alone against overwhelming obstacles as Asuma did in Naruto.

At the start of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc (episodes 107-112), Aizawa stands out with his strategic prowess which leads to critical battles, though at substantial personal cost. Aizawa joins the ranks of Asuma by preparing the upcoming heroes for the brutal realities of their world.

7) Isaac Netero (Hunter x Hunter)

Isaac, head of the hunter association (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Netero fulfills the mentorship role during his time as head of the Hunter Association most clearly through his leadership in the Chimera Ant Arc (episodes 76-136).

Through his guiding and challenging style of leadership, Netero teaches his hunters both wisdom and discipline that guides their development into future generations, including Gon and Killua.

The final battle that Isaac Netero waged emerged as a homage to all three concepts, through methods of honor, tactical planning, and personal dissolution, much like anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi in Naruto. The massive duel between him and Meruem demonstrated his belief about warriors who battle for heartfelt purposes, thus inspiring his students to learn this vital lesson.

8) Captain Levi (Attack on Titan)

Captain Levi, mentor of Eren and the survey corps (Image via Mappa Studio)

Levi Ackerman’s mentorship of Eren and the Survey Corps in the Uprising Arc (episodes 38-54) and Return to Shiganshina Arc (episodes 55-63) mirrors Asuma’s guidance over Team 10. His method of leading with hard truths in battle matches his caring attitude for his group members because he dedicates himself to protecting what he leads.

His leadership takes clear form through his training of Eren, which combines ability control with survival preparation and military discipline. Levi carries his fighter spirit while delivering profound insights that prepare the upcoming cohort against rough future circumstances, as anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi have done.

9) Kamui (Gintama)

Kamui, a ruthless fighter and leader (Image via Sunrise Studio)

In Gintama, Kamui transforms into a leader who values camaraderie showcases his complex yet caring nature, and parallels anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi. Kamui first appeared as an enemy in the early episodes, but his important experiences during the Shogun Assassination Arc (episodes 300-307) showed his emotions about familial relationships and loyalty issues.

Asuma’s Naruto philosophies come to life when Kamui discovers protecting people brings more strength than the destructive approach he previously used. Kamui demonstrates through his character development, much like anime characters like Asuma, that leadership transcends power because it involves protecting and leading people.

10) Hohenheim (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Hohenheim, immensely wise and experienced (Image via Studio Bones)

Van Hohenheim's immense wisdom and centuries of experience shape Edward and Alphonse's journey, making him one of the anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi. During the Promised Day Arc (episodes 51-64), Hohenheim displays his unyielding dedication to safeguard the upcoming generation.

The tragic events from his past life take a backseat as Hohenheim selflessly passes down knowledge and prepares his sons for the battles ahead. Similar to anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi of Naruto, he embodies redemption, wisdom, and shows how guardians must protect those who succeed them.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Asuma Sarutobi from Naruto present different combinations of strength with wisdom and mentorship which guide the following generation through the sacrifices they make.

These anime characters like Asuma, present through Rengoku from Demon Slayer to Levi from Attack on Titan, demonstrate that genuine power goes beyond raw capability since it allows for the creation of enduring history. Their life stories and most memorable moments act as strong evidence that their teachings will continue to inspire others beyond their mortal existence.

