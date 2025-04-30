10 Anime characters like Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins

The search for anime characters like Meliodas will yield satisfying results. The anime protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins stands out as one of the rare examples who perfectly combines humor with heartache, along with overwhelming strength. The list contains heroes who exhibit both comic antics and emotional distress, which aligns perfectly with the Dragon's Sin of Wrath character. These characters aren't just powerful fighters, they’re layered, full of heart, and unforgettable.

The Seven Deadly Sins is a fantasy story based on knights, demons, and goddesses, featuring Meliodas, who stands as the show's main lead while carrying heroic qualities from a troubled past. Fans' fascination for Meliodas' dedicated loyalty, together with his concealed sadness, finds its counterpart in Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail as well as in Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto. This article presents 10 anime characters reminiscent of Meliodas who exactly replicate his appeal to watchers.

Naruto, Alan Walker and other anime characters like Meliodas

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

A still of Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among all anime characters like Meliodas, Naruto Uzumaki stands out. In the Pain's Assault arc, Naruto demonstrates his transformation from outcast to savior just like Meliodas does in his own development. The destruction of Konoha, together with unbearable pain and loss, led Naruto to follow a path of forgiveness instead of revenge as he understands the endless cycle of hatred.

This moment mirrors Meliodas' choice to cling to love and mercy despite the centuries of betrayal he endured. Naruto represents the perfect embodiment of Meliodas' character through his enduring spirit, along with deep emotions and a persistent optimistic nature.

2) Allen Walker (D.Gray-man)

A still of Allen Walker (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Allen Walker in D.Gray-man shares a striking resemblance to Meliodas based on his character traits. Within the group of anime characters like Meliodas, Allen demonstrates his most outstanding qualities through his cursed arm, along with his compassionate nature and continuous drive. The Noah’s Ark arc delves into Allen’s internal war against the 14th Noah, a battle that echoes Meliodas' constant struggle with the demon inside him.

Allen displays the same style of selfless commitment to other people while putting himself in danger, just like Meliodas demonstrates his unending optimism.

3) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

A still of Ichigo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When talking about anime characters like Meliodas, Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach is impossible to ignore. Ichigo’s fearless drive to protect others, especially during the Soul Society arc when he risks everything to save Rukia, mirrors Meliodas’ own tireless efforts to save Elizabeth. Both wear their hearts on their sleeves and fight even when the odds seem impossible. Ichigo’s inner battle with his Hollow form also mirrors Meliodas' struggle against his demonic instincts.

4) Rin Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

A still of Rin (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Rin Okumura from Blue Exorcist is another shining example of anime characters like Meliodas. Rin’s battle against his demonic heritage and his desperate need to be accepted mirror Meliodas’ constant fight against his dark origins. In the Kyoto Impure King arc, Rin stands against the odds, determined to protect his friends, just as Meliodas would for Elizabeth and his comrades.

Rin’s struggle to be more than his bloodline echoes Meliodas’ fight to be more than just the Demon King’s heir.

5) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Edward (Image via Studio Bones)

No list of anime characters like Meliodas would be complete without Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Like Meliodas, Edward masks his deeper pain with humor and sharp wit. In the Briggs Fortress arc, Ed’s realization of the terrible truths behind the Philosopher's Stone shatters him, much like Meliodas confronting the memories of Danafor and the destruction he caused.

Edward’s relentless determination to make things right, even at great personal cost, mirrors Meliodas’ deepest motivations.

6) Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

A still of Vash (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Vash the Stampede from Trigun is another perfect example of anime characters like Meliodas. Underneath Vash’s goofy, lighthearted persona lies a deep well of pain and an unstoppable power he desperately tries to control. The Fifth Moon incident, where Vash’s emotions erupt with devastating consequences, feels heartbreakingly similar to Meliodas losing control under extreme emotional strain. Vash’s commitment to love and peace echoes Meliodas’ internal promise to protect, not destroy.

7) Inuyasha (Inuyasha)

A still of Inuyasha (Image via Studio Sunrise)

In the list of anime characters like Meliodas, Inuyasha from Inuyasha deserves proper inclusion. Like Meliodas' demonic nature, his half-demon bloodline makes constant attempts to take control over him. Just as Inuyasha fights throughout the Band of Seven arc to preserve his identity against destructive forces, so does Meliodas fight to protect others rather than succumb to his destructive nature. Similar to Meliodas, the character shows both an intense anger and a concealed inner gentleness.

8) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Yusuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike most other anime characters, Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho is similar to anime characters like Meliodas. Yusuke appears tough on the outside, however, he has a huge heart with love for his friends and as well as an overwhelming need to protect his friends.

During the Dark Tournament arc, Yusuke displays both his strength as a Fighter and a much softer side to his emotional self, similar to Meliodas, navigating his own past difficulties. Yusuke’s moments of raw honesty and loyalty make him feel like Meliodas reborn in a spirit detective’s body.

9) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

A still of Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

For fans searching for anime characters like Meliodas, they can find a well-matched pairing in Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece. Luffy displays the same three similarities that Meliodas does: friendliness, unwavering mindset to get things done, and a natural skill at attracting other people to him.

While in the Enies Lobby arc, Luffy declared war on the World Government for Robin’s sake, so the loyalty and stubborn courage shown by Luffy is similar to Meliodas' energy. Luffy’s lighthearted nature hides the same powerful emotional depth that defines Meliodas' strongest moments.

10) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

A still of Natsu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When thinking about anime characters like Meliodas, Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail instantly jumps out. Natsu’s fiery spirit, relentless loyalty to his guild, and his emotional connection to his friends mirror Meliodas’ bond with the Seven Deadly Sins. During the Tenrou Island arc, Natsu demonstrates his peak performance by confronting danger to defend those he cares about in the same way Meliodas consistently does throughout the story.

His fierce dedication to his friends, even in the face of overwhelming enemies, feels like watching a younger, dragon-slaying version of Meliodas.

Final Thoughts

In an exciting world of anime, discovering anime characters like Meliodas is like finding new pieces in an old beloved narrative. Each of those heroes has a little of that same reckless desire, gut-wrenching softness, and unparalleled loyalty that made The Seven Deadly Sins so memorable. Their journeys are the vessels of Meliodas' spirit, still reminding fans to come back for more.

