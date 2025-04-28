  • home icon
  • Anime
  • I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Jayshree Gupta
Modified Apr 28, 2025 19:00 GMT
Azusa&rsquo;s family grows even greener! (Image via Studio Teddy)
Azusa’s family grows even greener! (Image via Studio Teddy)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 is set to air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11 at 9:30 PM JST on May 3, 2025, which corresponds to 5:30 AM PT, as per the official site. Keeping with its regular Saturday rhythm, the anime continues to charm audiences with the serene yet lively adventures of Azusa and her whimsical group of friends.

Ad

In the previous episode, Azusa and her companions found themselves tangled in an unexpected mission to protect a rare 300-year-old mandragora from a swarm of witches. With heartfelt appeals and clever teamwork, they managed to save the timid plant spirit. Ultimately, Azusa, touched by the mandragora's innocence, welcomed her into the family, giving her the name Sandra.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

A still of Azusa and Sandra as a family (Image via Studio Teddy)
A still of Azusa and Sandra as a family (Image via Studio Teddy)

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Saturday, May 3, 2025, starting with its broadcast on AT-X at 9:30 PM JST, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 10:00 PM JST, and wrapping up the night on Sun Television at 10:30 PM JST, according to the official site.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With each episode, the series continues to sprinkle more magic and laughter into fans' weekends.

Ad

Check out the episode's global release schedule below:

Time ZoneDateTime
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)Saturday, May 35:30 am
Central Daylight Time (CDT)Saturday, May 37:30 am
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)Saturday, May 38:30 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)Saturday, May 312:30 pm
Central European Summer Time (CEST)Saturday, May 32:30 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)Saturday, May 36:00 pm
Philippine Standard Time (PST)Saturday, May 38:30 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)Saturday, May 310:00 pm
Ad

Where to watch I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5?

Ad

In Japan, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5 will broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and Sun Television, according to the official anime website. Crunchyroll remains the primary international service to stream the show, continuing under the same conditions as the previous season.

Currently, HIDIVE, Muse Asia YouTube, and Ani-One Asia have not yet updated their season 2 listings for I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Crunchyroll’s Spring 2025 lineup for the latest updates and to check back with other streaming platforms for any announcements regarding international availability.

Ad

A brief abstract of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 4

Azusa, Flatorte and Halkara to visit Eno&#039;s shop (Image via Studio Teddy)
Azusa, Flatorte and Halkara to visit Eno's shop (Image via Studio Teddy)

The fourth episode, titled We Went Looking for a Mandragora, presented a cheerful narrative featuring youthful antics and emotions. Azusa, Flatorte, and Halkara visited Eno's newly opened shop and quickly found themselves entangled in a crisis when Eno revealed the value of 300-year-old mandragoras. The group felt alarmed about this possible hunting situation, and they immediately sought help from Beelzebub.

Ad

Eno gathered witches into a mob to find the rare plant. By utilizing a combination of heartfelt persuasion, which Halkara and Azusa offered skillfully, the shy mandragora showed herself. Touched by her pure spirit, Azusa named her Sandra and invited her into their family, adding another warm layer to their quirky household.

What to expect in I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years season 2 episode 5? (Speculative)

Ad

Sandra's presence in the upcoming episode is likely to create multiple heartwarming moments and comical mishaps, blending energy with warmth. Her unique personality and interest in gardening may introduce new storylines, foster relationships, and bring gardening-related plots and quintessential feel-good energy to the show.

Episode 5 is sure to entertain audiences with sweet humor, pleasant friendships, and its everyday magical appeal.

Read more:

About the author
Jayshree Gupta

Jayshree Gupta

Twitter icon

Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.

One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.

To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby.

Know More

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications