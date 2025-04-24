5 most disappointing spring 2025 anime so far (& 5 more that have been shockingly amazing)

The spring 2025 anime season has arrived with a splash of high expectations and hype, offering everything from sequels to surprise originals. While fans eagerly tune in each week, opinions are quickly forming about which titles are delivering and which are missing the mark. Among the anime audience, a fun set of labels has emerged: the standout hits are dubbed spring blossoms, while the flops are sarcastically called pollen bombs, visually appealing but ultimately not delivering.

From unexpected delights like Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray to frustrating flops like The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows, this spring 2025 anime lineup has been full of twists. Spring is traditionally a powerhouse season for anime, with studios vying to drop their boldest, most crowd-pleasing works. The best shows, the real spring blossoms, bloom with fresh ideas, emotional resonance, or sheer entertainment. Meanwhile, some series miss the mark so completely that they leave fans scratching their heads.

In this ultimate guide to the spring 2025 anime lineup, we’re counting down five of the biggest disappointments, followed by five shows that have shocked us, in the best way possible.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

5 most disappointing spring 2025 anime

1) The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows

Still from The Brilliant Healer's New Life (Image via EMT Squared)

This spring 2025 anime promised a fresh perspective on the ever-popular isekai healer trope, but quickly turned into a misfire. The protagonist is so overpowered and morally unchallenged that the plot lacks any real stakes. Recycled character archetypes and formulaic dialogue turn what could’ve been an empowering fantasy into a shallow power-fantasy slog. Even fans of the genre were left disappointed by its lack of creativity and emotional depth.

2) The Beginning After the End

Still from The Beginning After the End (Image via Studio Silver Link)

This adaptation of a beloved web novel had sky-high expectations heading into the spring 2025 anime season. Unfortunately, it stumbled right out of the gate. The pacing rushes key character moments, and the worldbuilding, so rich in the source material, feels fragmented and underexplored. Poor direction and awkward animation further drag down what should’ve been a complex, character-driven story of reincarnation and power struggles.

3) Classic Stars

Still from Classic Stars (Image via Studio Deen)

In theory, a musical anime set in the competitive world of classical musicians sounded like a breath of fresh air in the spring 2025 anime season. In practice, Classic Stars ends up with a flat note. Its narrative is burdened with melodramatic clichés and fails to strike any emotional chord. Worse still, the animation of musical performances, crucial for a show like this, is stiff and uninspired, robbing the story of its emotional resonance.

4) Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers

Still from Guilty Gear Strive (Image via SANZIGEN)

Expectations were sky-high for this adaptation of the beloved fighting game franchise. But this spring 2025 anime feels more like a long promotional video than a cohesive narrative. The flashy fight scenes can’t hide the shallow writing and one-dimensional characters. Fans were hoping for emotional stakes and layered storytelling, but instead got a disjointed rush through plot points with little time to breathe.

5) Teogonia

Still from Teogonia (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Tapping into dark fantasy and mythological themes, Teogonia sounded promising on paper. Sadly, its spring 2025 anime adaptation is muddled by a lack of clarity and character engagement. With a dense, confusing world and an overly stoic lead, the series leaves viewers feeling more puzzled than intrigued. Even visually, the grim aesthetic does little to elevate the underdeveloped script.

5 spring 2025 anime that have been shockingly amazing

1) Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

Still from Uma Musume (Image via Studio Kai)

This spinoff galloped into the spring 2025 anime season without much fanfare but quickly proved to be one of the most gripping sports dramas of the year. Focusing on the gritty underdog tale of Narita Top Road, it offers raw emotion, realistic rivalries, and character growth that feels earned. The animation elevates key race scenes into powerful emotional beats, making this a surprise hit that even non-franchise fans can appreciate.

2) Lazarus

Still from Lazarus (Image via Studio Mappa)

Among the boldest entries in the spring 2025 anime roster, Lazarus delivers a cerebral action thriller that stuns both visually and thematically. Helmed by Shinichirō Watanabe and elevated by Flying Lotus’ electrifying score, it fuses philosophical introspection with heart-racing sci-fi spectacle. Its bold narrative explores free will, mortality, and identity without slipping into pretension.

Fans expected just another flashy cyberpunk outing, but what they got was a deeply reflective, genre-defying gem that stands as one of the season’s most ambitious surprises.

3) Anne Shirley

Still from Anne Shirley (Image via Wit Studio)

A modern anime take on Anne of Green Gables might’ve sounded niche, but this spring 2025 anime has taken viewers by storm with its emotional authenticity, artistic finesse, and powerful character work. Anne’s vivid imagination bursts onto the screen with lush animation, whimsical visual metaphors, and sensitive direction that highlights her inner world.

What truly elevates the series is its ability to walk the fine line between charm and sorrow, crafting a story that resonates with literary purists and newcomers alike while introducing Anne’s enduring spirit to a whole new generation.

4) Witch Watch

Still of Witch Watch (Image via OLM)

An adaptation of a lesser-known comedy manga, Witch Watch became one of the spring 2025 anime season’s most unexpected hits. At first glance, it plays like a whimsical, magical high school romp, but it quickly distinguishes itself with sharp comedic timing, deeply relatable characters, and a clever mix of fantasy and slice-of-life.

The humor is fresh and genuinely funny, supported by strong voice performances and tight direction. Yet beneath the surface, it tackles themes of friendship, belonging, and self-acceptance with surprising emotional resonance, making it both entertaining and deeply heartfelt.

5) Fire Force Season 3

Still from Fire Force 3 (Image via David Production)

Returning with literal and figurative fire, Fire Force Season 3 delivers a surprising comeback that elevates the franchise to new heights in the spring 2025 anime lineup. The animation is more explosive and fluid than ever, with dynamic fight choreography and cinematic flair. But it’s not just flash, this season dives deeper into the lore of the Evangelist and Fire Force’s world, while finally giving key characters long-overdue development.

Emotional stakes are higher, the plot is tighter, and the pacing is pitch-perfect. Fans who expected more of the same were shocked by what may be the most narratively focused and thematically rich chapter of the series to date.

Final Thoughts

The spring 2025 anime season has been a rollercoaster of standout surprises and disappointing misfires. From letdowns like The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows to pleasant shocks like Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, fans have seen it all. This guide breaks down what’s truly worth your time and what you might want to skip this season.

