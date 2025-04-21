Lazarus episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 4 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo TV, while international audiences can stream it on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The latest episode was quite intriguing, as the squad uncovered a promising lead. This path led them to Sinner’s grandmother, who lived in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Eleina continued to lay a few traps, hoping that someone would take the bait and provide a lead on Sinner’s position. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 4 ahead of its release.
Lazarus episode 4 release date and time
As mentioned, Lazarus episode 4 is slated to release on April 27, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. Despite the time zone differences, most countries around the world will be able to access the episode on that date.
The exact release times for Lazarus episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
Where to watch Lazarus episode 4?
Fans in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 4 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will air the episode on the specified date and time. However, Animax will start airing the episode later in May at 10 pm JST.
Meanwhile, international viewers can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 3
Episode 3 began with the squad pursuing another lead. This time, it seemed stronger, as it was directed toward Dr. Sinner’s grandmother. Fans were treated to a wonderful sequence of fight scenes. Axel Gilberto met an old friend in the neighborhood whom he needed to check out. His friend Jill warned Axel's partner, Doug, who seemed to pry into their private business.
However, Doug explained that he hoped to meet his old professor and thank him for the help he provided during college. They met the professor and learned that Dr. Sinner used to meet his grandmother, prompting Doug and Axel to inquire about her whereabouts.
The episode then shifted to Axel and Leyland traveling to Istanbul, where Dr. Sinner’s grandmother was located. She was famed for her baklava, and everyone in the neighborhood would visit her for some. However, this search didn’t yield the results the team expected, as he hadn’t contacted her in about three years. Axel realized that Dr. Sinner had installed cameras in the house to keep an eye on her. Meanwhile, someone took the bait that Eleina had set.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 4
The upcoming episode will likely focus on Eleina, considered the team's wildcard. While she may appear calm and composed, the other squad members seem to understand her better. In fact, Doug mentioned that Eleina occasionally displays unbalanced characteristics. Moreover, this episode will provide context regarding the trap and identify the victims of Eleina’s brilliance.
