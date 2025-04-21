Lazarus episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 4 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the latest episode on Tokyo TV, while international audiences can stream it on Adult Swim and Toonami.

Ad

The latest episode was quite intriguing, as the squad uncovered a promising lead. This path led them to Sinner’s grandmother, who lived in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Eleina continued to lay a few traps, hoping that someone would take the bait and provide a lead on Sinner’s position. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 4 ahead of its release.

Lazarus episode 4 release date and time

Doug, as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Lazarus episode 4 is slated to release on April 27, 2025, at 11.45 pm JST. Despite the time zone differences, most countries around the world will be able to access the episode on that date.

Ad

Trending

The exact release times for Lazarus episode 4, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday April 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday April 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday April 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday April 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday April 27, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday April 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday April 28, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Lazarus episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 4 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will air the episode on the specified date and time. However, Animax will start airing the episode later in May at 10 pm JST.

Meanwhile, international viewers can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.

A brief recap of Lazarus episode 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 3 began with the squad pursuing another lead. This time, it seemed stronger, as it was directed toward Dr. Sinner’s grandmother. Fans were treated to a wonderful sequence of fight scenes. Axel Gilberto met an old friend in the neighborhood whom he needed to check out. His friend Jill warned Axel's partner, Doug, who seemed to pry into their private business.

However, Doug explained that he hoped to meet his old professor and thank him for the help he provided during college. They met the professor and learned that Dr. Sinner used to meet his grandmother, prompting Doug and Axel to inquire about her whereabouts.

Ad

The episode then shifted to Axel and Leyland traveling to Istanbul, where Dr. Sinner’s grandmother was located. She was famed for her baklava, and everyone in the neighborhood would visit her for some. However, this search didn’t yield the results the team expected, as he hadn’t contacted her in about three years. Axel realized that Dr. Sinner had installed cameras in the house to keep an eye on her. Meanwhile, someone took the bait that Eleina had set.

Ad

What to expect in Lazarus episode 4

The upcoming episode will likely focus on Eleina, considered the team's wildcard. While she may appear calm and composed, the other squad members seem to understand her better. In fact, Doug mentioned that Eleina occasionally displays unbalanced characteristics. Moreover, this episode will provide context regarding the trap and identify the victims of Eleina’s brilliance.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Ad

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More