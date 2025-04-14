Lazarus episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2025 at 11:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest anime episodes on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the episodes on Adult Swim and Toonami.

Ad

The latest episode was quite interesting to watch as it gave us insight into who the new squad was. Alex Gilberto lost consciousness and woke up in a strange facility. That’s where he met the rest of his crew. It also focused on their first-ever lead on the missing doctor who claims to have the cure. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 3 ahead of its release.

Ad

Trending

Lazarus episode 3 release date and time

Doug as seen in the Lazarus anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 3 is slated to release on April 20, 2025 at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date.

Ad

The exact release times for Lazarus episode 3 and the corresponding time zones are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday April 20, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday April 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday April 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday April 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday April 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday April 20, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday April 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday April 21, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Lazarus episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 3 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will broadcast the episode on May 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.

A brief recap of Lazarus episode 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Gilberto. He finally got introduced to the rest of the crew tasked with finding Dr. Sinner. He was the one who created the Hapna drug that is about to kill everyone in the next 30 days. There were no leads, and not a single person managed to find him.

However, Eleina was quite useful in this scenario. She is the dedicated hacker of the team who gives tech support from a remote location. She found the first-ever lead that the team had found. As per the lead, Dr. Sinner purchased a mobile emergency shelter.

Ad

The lead didn’t really turn out to be fruitful. The fight sequences were minimal in this episode. However, it was clear that this episode was a setup for the next one. Alex Gilberto has the skills to evade and assassinate some of the most skilled gunmen, evident in how he saves his colleague from the loansharks.

What to expect in Lazarus episode 3?

Christine as seen in the Lazarus anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode will most likely give fans another lead to follow up on. Furthermore, the leader of the group teased about how Eleina is the wildcard in this squad. Perhaps, the upcoming episode could give us some insight into her backstory. The upcoming episode could also include more action sequences.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More