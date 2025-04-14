Lazarus episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2025 at 11:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest anime episodes on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the episodes on Adult Swim and Toonami.
The latest episode was quite interesting to watch as it gave us insight into who the new squad was. Alex Gilberto lost consciousness and woke up in a strange facility. That’s where he met the rest of his crew. It also focused on their first-ever lead on the missing doctor who claims to have the cure. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 3 ahead of its release.
Lazarus episode 3 release date and time
As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 3 is slated to release on April 20, 2025 at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date.
The exact release times for Lazarus episode 3 and the corresponding time zones are listed below.
Where to watch Lazarus episode 3?
Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 3 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will broadcast the episode on May 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.
A brief recap of Lazarus episode 2
Alex Gilberto. He finally got introduced to the rest of the crew tasked with finding Dr. Sinner. He was the one who created the Hapna drug that is about to kill everyone in the next 30 days. There were no leads, and not a single person managed to find him.
However, Eleina was quite useful in this scenario. She is the dedicated hacker of the team who gives tech support from a remote location. She found the first-ever lead that the team had found. As per the lead, Dr. Sinner purchased a mobile emergency shelter.
The lead didn’t really turn out to be fruitful. The fight sequences were minimal in this episode. However, it was clear that this episode was a setup for the next one. Alex Gilberto has the skills to evade and assassinate some of the most skilled gunmen, evident in how he saves his colleague from the loansharks.
What to expect in Lazarus episode 3?
The upcoming episode will most likely give fans another lead to follow up on. Furthermore, the leader of the group teased about how Eleina is the wildcard in this squad. Perhaps, the upcoming episode could give us some insight into her backstory. The upcoming episode could also include more action sequences.
