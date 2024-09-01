Re:Zero season 3 reveals October 2024 release date, episode count, and more with new PV

Re:Zero season 3 is slated for a 16-episode run, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Sunday, September 1, 2024, via a new trailer. The season's Attack Arc (eight episodes) will premiere on October 2, 2024, with a 90-minute special episode, while the Counterattack Arc (eight episodes) will air in February 2025.

At the same time, the staff announced a new cast member and previewed the ending theme song for season 3. Notably, the series started an advanced theatrical screening in Japan on August 30, 2024, which will go on for two weeks. White Fox is in charge of season 3's production.

Re:Zero season 3 new trailer confirms October 2, 2024, release date, format, and more

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, the official staff at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024 livestream event unveiled the second promotional video for Re:Zero season 3.

According to the short clip, Re:Zero season 3 will be released in two segments and run for 16 episodes. The first installment, Attack Arc, will premiere on October 2, 2024, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other networks in Japan, and run for eight episodes.

The anime will return in February 2025 with the Counterattack Arc, and air eight episodes on the same channels. Notably, the anime will be available for streaming on ABEMA and the Anime Store in Japan. Internationally, fans can watch Re:Zero season 3 on Crunchyroll.

Aside from the format and the release date, the second promotional video for Re: Zero season 3 reveals a new cast.

Aoi Yuki has joined the anime as Capella Emerada Lugunica, described as one of the Deadly Sin Bishops in charge of Lust. She's also the leader of the Witch Cult. A comment from Aoi Yuki-san has arrived on the anime's official site, where she urged fans to look forward to Capella's "magnificent rampage."

The PV previews Capella's character voice and showcases her brutal nature. The short video also features other Deadly Sin Bishops characters, such as Regulus Corneas, Lye, and Sirus. Emilia is also seen in action in the PV.

Deadly Sin Bishops characters, as seen in the visual (Image via White Fox)

Moreover, the short clip previews the ending theme song, NOX LUX by MYTH & ROID. Konomi Suzuki returns to perform season 3's opening theme song, Reweave.

Aside from the trailer, the official staff for Re:Zero season 3 has revealed a new visual for the Deadly Sin Bishop characters. The illustration features Sirius (voiced by Chika Anzai), Lye, Capella (voiced by Aoi Yuki), and Regulus.

The anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki, Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Satomi Arai as Beatrice, Kohei Amasaki as Otto Suwen, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Garfiel Tinsel, Yuichi Nakamura as Reinhard Van Astrea, and others.

Emilia, as seen in the new trailer (Image via White Fox)

Masahiro Shinohara directs season 3 at White Fox, with Masahiro Yokotani as the series composer. Haruka Sagawa is credited as the chief animation director and character designer. Kenichiro Suehiro is a music composer.

Re:Zero season 3 will cover the fifth arc (volume 16) from the light novel, The Stars That Engrave History. The upcoming installment will show Subaru Natsuki facing the Witch's Cult at the Watergate City of Priestella to save Emilia and others.

