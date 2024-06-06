Re: Zero season 3 unveils new trailer, visual, and more ahead of special premiere

On June 6, 2024, Kadokawa, one of the producers of Re: Zero season 3, unveiled a new trailer for the anime series on their YouTube channel. The trailer also revealed the theme song artists, some additional cast members, a key visual, and a special premiere with a 90-minute episode.

Re: Zero is a fantasy anime series based on a light novel series of the same name, written by Nagatsuki Teppei and illustrated by Ootsuka Shinichirou. The series started airing in April 2016 and has received two seasons worth of anime adaptations, with the second comprising two parts.

Re: Zero season 3 to premiere with a 90-minute episode

The latest trailer for the anime series, set to air its first episode in October 2024, started with a new character, Sirius Romanée-Conti, introducing herself. The trailer then progressed into scenes from the anime as Subaru's group traveled across the kingdom to meet candidates who were to become the next King.

The trailer included previews of the theme songs as well as the revelation of four new cast members and their voice castings. Additionally, it included a sneak peek at volume 38 of the light novel, which will be released in Japan on June 25, 2024.

The key visual for Re: Zero season 3 (Image via Kadokawa)

A key visual was also unveiled, which consisted of two sides: one was Subaru's group, accompanied by every King candidate, and the other was comprised of different archbishops from each witch in the series. Meanwhile, Studio White Fox will be returning to animate the third sequel of Re: Zero.

Konomi Suzuki will perform "Reweave," the opening theme song for Re: Zero season 3, and MYTH & ROID will perform "Nox Lux," the ending theme song.

Konomi Suzuki is a Japanese singer who has performed the opening theme songs for the first two seasons of Re: Zero, titled 'Redo' and 'Realize.'

MYTH & ROID is a Japanese pop-rock band that has performed the first season's opening theme song, titled 'Paradisus-Paradoxum,' and three ending theme songs, titled 'STYX HELIX,' 'STRAIGHT BET,' and 'theater D.'

The new cast members of Re: Zero season 3, unveiled alongside the trailer, include Joshua Juukulius, voiced by Ishige Shouya (Gojo Wakana from My DressUp Darling), Kiritaka Muse, voiced by Nishiyama Koutarou (Frate Vanette from 91 Days), Sirius Romanée-Conti, voiced by Anzai Chika (Chisato from Lycoris Recoil), and Heinkel Astrea, voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda (Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen).

Synopsis of Re: Zero season 3

Sirius Romanée-Conti as seen in the trailer (Image via Kadokawa)

As of this article's publication, there has been no official synopsis unveiled regarding the third sequel of Re: Zero. However, it can be speculated as to what arcs or volumes this season could adapt.

Re: Zero season 2 part 2 ended on volume 15 of the light novel, which was the last volume of Arc 4, titled The Everlasting Contract. So, season 3 could start with the next volume, volume 16, which would commence Arc 5, titled The Stars That Engrave History, which consists of 5 volumes (volumes 16–20).

