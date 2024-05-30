Toyotaro's Dragon Ball Super Gallery cover has fans emotional as he stands to inherit Toriyama's legacy

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery has finally given the official mangaka of the manga, Toyotaro, the chance to do his cover as a tribute to the series' 40th anniversary. It was also a very tender moment for fans of the franchise all over the world as this cover is a way to honor Akira Toriyama's legacy since the legendary mangaka sadly passed away on March 1, this year (2024).

Several high-profile mangaka have made their own contributions to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery, with most of them doing their interpretation of covers from the original manga series of the 80s and early 90s. Every mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the original manga until November 2024, with Toyotaro's turn probably being the most emotional since he is Toriyama's successor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Dragon Ball fans get emotional regarding Toyotaro's cover for the Super Gallery project

Toyotaro was the latest mangaka to be a part of the Super Gallery project, and the reactions, as most people could assume, were emotional and inspiring. The passing of Akira Toriyama on March 1 shook the world, with even presidents of entire nations mourning his death. Hence, it was easy to assume that fans would be eager to see what his successor had in store.

The cover featured Goku, Mr. Satan, Majin Buu, and several characters from the early portions of the story, such as Android 8, escaping from enemies. It was a cover fitting of Toyotaro's style and respectful of Toriyama's.

"If you told me Toriyama himself came back for one last cover, I'd believe you. He picked well, RIP," someone said.

"I was kinda wondering if Toyotaro was gonna be saved for the final volume but seeing this as a nod to OG DB makes my heart warm," someone else pointed out.

"Ok so I'm rewatching Dragon Ball now and this is so crazy that I just finished the Muscle Tower arc YESTERDAY. This is legit badass and so incredibly well done, all the references are just like so spot on, fantastic," another person said.

The future of the manga

As the apprentice of Toriyama, it is fitting that Toyotaro is in charge of the Super manga now. It was something that most fans expected after Toriyama's passing, and it seems that is the direction the people of Shueisha are going with.

Furthermore, despite some criticism headed toward Toyotaro, he is widely respected by the fandom and believes in his abilities to carry on with the series.

"Toyotaro couldn't have done a better tribute. Easily one of the best covers of the project," someone said.

"I just re-read this portion of the red ribbon army arc recently and this is super cute!" another person said.

