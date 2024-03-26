Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo doesn't stand a chance against this Re:Zero character (and it's not Subaru)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo's popularity has prompted a lot of comparisons throughout the anime community, just like it has happened to several other characters, with Dragon Ball's Goku and One Punch Man's Saitama, being the best examples. While heated discussions about power have taken place involving Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo, fans believe there is a Re:Zero character who could defeat him with ease.

Re:Zero is a notorious isekai series with dark elements, which is centered around magic and fantasy. Thus, it makes sense that there are some characters who could potentially keep up with Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo. However, there is considerable difference between someone giving him a good fight and being absolutely defeated, which would possibly happen with this Re:Zero character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and Re:Zero. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo would likely lose easily against this Re:Zero character

Many people may not know what Reinhard is fully capable of in the Re:Zero universe, but he has so many powerful abilities that he could defeat not only Satoru Gojo but also most anime characters in the medium.

Reinhard has reached the peak of his abilities, can never miss an attack, never be attacked after the first hit he receives, and can even gain more power under specific weather conditions, which is something that a lot of people may not be aware of.

Furthermore, he can have a vague understanding of what people are thinking, as he is capable of reading minds. Thus, he is able to distinguish all attacks in advance, and even has "Unknown Blessing", which has been explained to be a sort of extreme good luck element for him. For example, if a nuke was about to be launched toward Reinhard, it wouldn't go off because of this peculiar "blessing".

There are many more Blessings that Reinhard has, to the point that the very act of bleeding can make him even more powerful. Some of his virtues might not work against Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo, but he has enough abilities and Blessings to make quick work of the powerful sorcerer without much issue.

The popularity of Gojo throughout the years

Gojo in the anime adaptation (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo is probably the most popular new anime character in the last decade or so, which is a massive achievement, considering the kind of series that have come out in that time period. Factors such as his personality, abilities, looks, and the way he goes about things, makes it apparent why people would be drawn to a character like him.

Gojo's role as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era was something that the series explored heavily throughout the years, which eventually reached its peak during the Shibuya Incident arc, when he was sealed.

However, there is also an inherent sad element to his character, which is often reflected by the fact that he often has to deal with several problems simply because of his sheer strength and natural abilities.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo wouldn't have a chance against the Re:Zero character Reinhard because of the sheer amount of abilities that the latter has. Therefore, it isn't out of the realm of imagination that he might find dealing with Gojo's abilities quite manageable.

