Special Gojo vs. Sukuna PV celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 release

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 has been promoted on Shonen Jump's YouTube channel with a Gojo vs. Sukuna PV, featuring the strongest sorcerers in the series having their memorable battle. The video shows some of the best panels of the battle in Gege Akutami's manga while also highlighting how it will be the focus of the pages of this volume.

Furthermore, this Gojo vs. Sukuna PV served to rub some salt in the fandom's wounds, not just to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26. To a lot of fans, this battle was a watershed moment in the series and a point of controversy. This is mainly because of the way it concluded and what has been represented in the series moving forward, although that is debated even to this very day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Shonen Jump releases a Gojo vs. Sukuna PV for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 of the manga

A Gojo vs. Sukuna PV has been released on Shonen Jump's Japanese YouTube channel to celebrate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 of the manga, focusing mostly on these two characters' now-iconic battle. A lot of Western fans also noticed how the thumbnail for the video had Satoru Gojo's "Nah, I'd win" panel, which has become a meme all over the internet.

The video itself is fairly straightforward, with some of the best panels of Gege Akutami's manga during this battle and also some animation of said panels, adding another layer of gravitas to the sequences.

This Gojo vs. Sukuna PV also sparked more discussions online regarding the outcome of the battle, with a considerable portion of the fandom still not accepting the result of Satoru dying at the hands of the King of Curses. Some people have even theorized that this video is meant to highlight that Gojo could come back later in the story, although that is mere speculation.

The legacy and aftermath of the Gojo vs. Sukuna battle

Gojo and Sukuna during their battle in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Gojo vs Sukuna battle is the main focus of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26 and arguably the most significant battle in the entire series. These two characters have often been heralded as the most powerful in the manga, developing very vocal fanbases, and this long-awaited battle was viewed as the moment where the debate of who was more powerful would be decided.

While Sukuna's victory has been confirmed since last year, there are still a lot of debates online with some fans arguing that author Gege Akutami wrote himself into a corner and wanted to take Gojo out no matter what. That is just fan speculation and there are no reports or statements to confirm that, but it does highlight the reactions this battle sparked in the Jujutsu Kaisen community.

